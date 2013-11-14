Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Nov 15, 2013 | 1:45am IST

Typhoon babies

<p>A relative holds newly born baby Beatriz as her mother recuperates at a makeshift birthing clinic in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A relative holds newly born baby Beatriz as her mother recuperates at a makeshift birthing clinic in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Friday, November 15, 2013

A relative holds newly born baby Beatriz as her mother recuperates at a makeshift birthing clinic in Tacloban city in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>Newborn babies lie in an overcrowded maternity ward in a hospital in the storm damaged town of Bogo, northern Cebu, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Aubrey Belford</p>

Newborn babies lie in an overcrowded maternity ward in a hospital in the storm damaged town of Bogo, northern Cebu, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Aubrey Belford

Friday, November 15, 2013

Newborn babies lie in an overcrowded maternity ward in a hospital in the storm damaged town of Bogo, northern Cebu, November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Aubrey Belford

<p>A mother breastfeeds her baby inside a chapel which was turned into a makeshift hospital after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana</p>

A mother breastfeeds her baby inside a chapel which was turned into a makeshift hospital after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

Friday, November 15, 2013

A mother breastfeeds her baby inside a chapel which was turned into a makeshift hospital after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

<p>A mother fans her baby lying on the floor inside a chapel which was turned into a makeshift hospital after Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana</p>

A mother fans her baby lying on the floor inside a chapel which was turned into a makeshift hospital after Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

Friday, November 15, 2013

A mother fans her baby lying on the floor inside a chapel which was turned into a makeshift hospital after Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

<p>Newborn babies sleep in cribs inside a hospital in Tacloban City, in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana</p>

Newborn babies sleep in cribs inside a hospital in Tacloban City, in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

Friday, November 15, 2013

Newborn babies sleep in cribs inside a hospital in Tacloban City, in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

<p>A Philippine soldier lifts a baby above the waiting crowd at a gate of Tacloban airport in the aftermath of super typhoon Haiyan November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

A Philippine soldier lifts a baby above the waiting crowd at a gate of Tacloban airport in the aftermath of super typhoon Haiyan November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Friday, November 15, 2013

A Philippine soldier lifts a baby above the waiting crowd at a gate of Tacloban airport in the aftermath of super typhoon Haiyan November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

<p>A woman comforts a pregnant relative having labour pains before she delivered a baby at a makeshift birthing clinic in typhoon battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A woman comforts a pregnant relative having labour pains before she delivered a baby at a makeshift birthing clinic in typhoon battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Friday, November 15, 2013

A woman comforts a pregnant relative having labour pains before she delivered a baby at a makeshift birthing clinic in typhoon battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>Newborn babies lie in cribs inside a chapel which was turned into a makeshift hospital after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana</p>

Newborn babies lie in cribs inside a chapel which was turned into a makeshift hospital after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

Friday, November 15, 2013

Newborn babies lie in cribs inside a chapel which was turned into a makeshift hospital after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 13, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

<p>A pregnant woman cooks a meal inside a building overlooking destroyed houses after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A pregnant woman cooks a meal inside a building overlooking destroyed houses after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Friday, November 15, 2013

A pregnant woman cooks a meal inside a building overlooking destroyed houses after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

