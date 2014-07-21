Typhoon batters Asia
A man pushes his electric bicycle against strong wind and heavy rainfalls along a flooded seaside street as Typhoon Rammasun hits Haikou, Hainan province July 18, 2014. A super typhoon slammed into China on Friday killing one person, as the...more
People bend low while trying to walk past fallen tree branches against strong winds and heavy rainfall as Typhoon Rammasun hit Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region July 19, 2014. The super typhoon has killed eight people in China since making...more
Waves surge under the influence of Typhoon Rammasun near a seaside street in Haikou, Hainan province July 18, 2014. The super typhoon slammed into China on Friday killing one person, as the government ordered an all-out effort to prevent loss of...more
Residents travel on a street blocked by fallen electricity poles after Typhoon Rammasun hit Leizhou, Guangdong province July 19, 2014. A super typhoon has killed at least fourteen people in China since making landfall on Friday afternoon, state media...more
Paramilitary policemen try to help a stranded whale back into the ocean as Typhoon Rammasun hits Yangjiang, Guangdong province July 19, 2014. The whale was successfully returned to the ocean after two hours from efforts by the local police forces,...more
A dog walks past as a man stands in front of a factory building which was destroyed by Typhoon Rammasun, in Leizhou, Guangdong province July 19, 2014. A super typhoon has killed at least fourteen people in China since making landfall on Friday...more
A resident falls off his motorcycle after riding into fallen tree branches along a street, after Typhoon Rammasun hit Zhanjiang, Guangdong province July 19, 2014. A super typhoon has killed at least fourteen people in China since making landfall on...more
A small boat sinks off Vietnam's Van Don island, near the tourist attraction of Halong Bay, as Typhoon Rammasun hit northeast Vietnam July 19, 2014. Typhoon Rammasun triggered heavy rain and strong winds in northern Vietnam as it made landfall near...more
Soldiers clear a street after Typhoon Rammasun hit Zhanjiang, Guangdong province, July 20, 2014. Typhoon Rammasun has killed at least fourteen people in China since making landfall last Friday afternoon, state media said on Saturday, after hitting...more
A woman rides her electric bicycle against the strong wind and heavy rainfall as Typhoon Rammasun hits Zhanjiang, Guangdong province, China July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Fishermen are transported to a safer area amid strong wind and heavy rainfall at a port as Typhoon Rammasun hits Zhanjiang, Guangdong province, China July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man looks on as a wave surges under the influence of Typhoon Rammasun at a port in Zhanjiang, Guangdong province, China July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man walks on a fallen tree which damaged four houses after Typhoon Rammasun battered the town for two days, in Rosario, Cavite city, south of Manila July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Children stand inside their destroyed house near their hanging toys for drying, two days after the onslaught of Typhoon Rammasun in Gumaca, Quezon province south of Manila, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents charge their mobile phones with electricity from generators provided for free by the government, during a blackout inside a town hall, after Typhoon Rammasun battered the town of Rosario, Cavite city, south of Manila July 18, 2014....more
A woman removes leaves from a fallen tree which damaged her house after Typhoon Rammasun battered the town for two days, in Rosario, Cavite city, south of Manila July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A teddy bear lies on a chair for drying inside a roofless damaged house two days after the onslaught of Typhoon Rammasun in Gumaca, Quezon province south of Manila, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A girl holds on to a rope as she tries to gather recyclable materials amidst debris brought by Typhoon Rammasun along the seashore of the coastal town of Baseco compound, metro Manila July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A resident queues with plastic containers to collect drinking water after Typhoon Rammasun battered the town for two days, in Rosario, Cavite city, south of Manila July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Residents walk amidst debris and mud brought by Typhoon Rammasun in a coastal village of sea gypsies, also known as Badjaos, in Batangas city, south of Manila, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Children play on a fallen tree branch in the aftermath of Typhoon Rammasun in a coastal village of sea gypsies, also known as Badjaos, in Batangas city, south of Manila, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents lift a house damaged by Typhoon Rammasun in a coastal village of sea gypsies, also known as Badjaos, in Batangas city, south of Manila, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A typhoon victim stands next to his house destroyed by Typhoon Rammasun, in a coastal village of sea gypsies, also known as Badjaos, in Batangas city, south of Manila, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Typhoon victims stand outside their homes damaged by Typhoon Rammasun in a village of sea gypsies, also known as Badjaos, in Batangas city, south of Manila, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A resident climbs on a bridge destroyed during the onslaught of Typhoon Rammasun in Batangas city south of Manila, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Fishing boats are pictured amid heavy winds and rain brought by Typhoon Rammasun as it hit the town of Imus, Cavite southwest of Manila, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents carry their belongings as Typhoon Rammasun hit the town of Imus, Cavite southwest of Manila, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A huge tree crushes a car during the onslaught of Typhoon Rammasun that hit Makati city in Manila July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark DeMayo
People take cover under a tree after strong winds brought by Typhoon Rammasun battered the capital, metro Manila July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A man assisted a motorcyclist after he fell along a main road after strong winds brought by Typhoon Rammasun battered the capital, metro Manila July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
People walk among debris and a boat destroyed by strong winds brought by Typhoon Rammasun that battered coastal bay of Baseco compound, metro Manila July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A fisherman secures his boat as Typhoon Rammasun hits the coastal town of Imus, Cavite southwest of Manila, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
