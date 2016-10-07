Typhoon Chaba batters South Korea
A crew member (wearing a red jacket) of a passenger ship stranded by typhoon Chaba is rescued by maritime police officers in Yeosu, South Korea, October 5, 2016. Park Cheol-hong/Yonhap via REUTERS
A car damaged by typhoon Chaba is seen in Ulsan, South Korea, October 6, 2016. Kim Yong-tae/Yonhap via REUTERS
A firefighter tries to rescue a resident submerged in flood waters caused by typhoon Chaba in Ulsan, South Korea, October 5, 2016. Kim Yong-tae/Yonhap via REUTERS
A road is submerged in flood waters caused by typhoon Chaba as residents look on in Ulsan, South Korea, October 5, 2016. Kim Yong-tae/Yonhap via REUTERS
A man walks as a wave caused by typhoon Chaba splashes a seawall in Busan, South Korea, October 5, 2016. Park Cheol-hong/Yonhap via REUTERS
Women take a photograph of cars damaged by typhoon Chaba in Ulsan, South Korea, October 6, 2016. Kim Yong-tae/Yonhap via REUTERS
Cars are submerged in flood waters caused by typhoon Chaba in Ulsan, South Korea, October 5, 2016. Kim Yong-tae/Yonhap via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
U.S.-Philippines military exercises
American and Filipino forces hold joint military exercises as President Philippines Rodrigo Duterte vows to scale back defense ties with the United States.
Philippines' deadly drug war
President Rodrigo Duterte's "war on drugs" has killed about 3,400 people since he took office.
Escaping Islamic State
Syrian and Iraqi residents fleeing areas held by Islamic State.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.