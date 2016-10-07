Edition:
Typhoon Chaba batters South Korea

A crew member (wearing a red jacket) of a passenger ship stranded by typhoon Chaba is rescued by maritime police officers in Yeosu, South Korea, October 5, 2016. Park Cheol-hong/Yonhap via REUTERS

A car damaged by typhoon Chaba is seen in Ulsan, South Korea, October 6, 2016. Kim Yong-tae/Yonhap via REUTERS

A firefighter tries to rescue a resident submerged in flood waters caused by typhoon Chaba in Ulsan, South Korea, October 5, 2016. Kim Yong-tae/Yonhap via REUTERS

A road is submerged in flood waters caused by typhoon Chaba as residents look on in Ulsan, South Korea, October 5, 2016. Kim Yong-tae/Yonhap via REUTERS

A man walks as a wave caused by typhoon Chaba splashes a seawall in Busan, South Korea, October 5, 2016. Park Cheol-hong/Yonhap via REUTERS

Women take a photograph of cars damaged by typhoon Chaba in Ulsan, South Korea, October 6, 2016. Kim Yong-tae/Yonhap via REUTERS

Cars are submerged in flood waters caused by typhoon Chaba in Ulsan, South Korea, October 5, 2016. Kim Yong-tae/Yonhap via REUTERS

