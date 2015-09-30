Edition:
Thu Oct 1, 2015

Typhoon Dujuan strikes

A tourist struggles in the water, before standing up and wading away, after a wave strengthened by the influence of Typhoon Dujuan hit a river bank in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
1 / 14
People set up sand bags to reinforce an embankment in front of an Avalokitesvara Bodhisattva statue as waves brought by Typhoon Dujuan slam the coastline in Quanzhou, Fujian province, China, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
2 / 14
A paramilitary policeman holds onto a fence as tourists dodge tidal waves increased under the influence of Typhoon Dujuan, at the bank of Qiantang river, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
3 / 14
Waves brought by Typhoon Dujuan slam the coastline in Quanzhou, Fujian province, China, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
4 / 14
A car is trapped as waves brought by Typhoon Dujuan slam the coastline in Quanzhou, Fujian province, China, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
5 / 14
People hold onto their umbrella while walking against strong winds caused by Typhoon Dujuan in Taipei, Taiwan, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
6 / 14
A man holds his umbrella while walking against strong winds caused by Typhoon Dujuan in Taipei, Taiwan, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
7 / 14
A man rides past uprooted trees and damaged motorcycles, in the aftermath of Typhoon Dujuan in Taipei, Taiwan, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
8 / 14
People try to take shelter against strong winds caused by Typhoon Dujuan by standing behind the column of a building in Taipei, Taiwan, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
9 / 14
Workers remove trees uprooted by strong winds from Typhoon Dujuan, in Taipei, Taiwan, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
10 / 14
People hold their umbrellas while walking against strong winds caused by Typhoon Dujuan in Taipei, Taiwan, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
11 / 14
Workers remove trees uprooted by strong winds from Typhoon Dujuan, in Taipei, Taiwan, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
12 / 14
People ride past uprooted trees and damaged motorcycles, in the aftermath of Typhoon Dujuan in Taipei, Taiwan, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
13 / 14
Workers remove trees uprooted by strong winds from Typhoon Dujuan, in Taipei, Taiwan, September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2015
14 / 14
