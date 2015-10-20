Edition:
Typhoon Koppu hits Philippines

A tricycle and residents are pulled on a farm tractor trailer along a flooded highway in Zaragoza, Nueva Ecija, in northern Philippines, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A woman holds a broom inside her flooded house in Cabanatuan, Nueva Ecija in northern Philippines, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A flock of ducklings scramble for food at a temporary pen after they were evacuated due to flooding in Jaen, Nueva Ecija, in northern Philippines, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Residents cross a swelling dam, due to rising waters brought about by Typhoon Koppu, in Las Pinas city, metro Manila, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Residents hold on a rope while crossing flood waters brought by typhoon Koppu that battered Candaba town, Pampanga province, north of Manila, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Residents ride on a farm tractor amidst a strong current along a flooded highway in Zaragoza, Nueva Ecija in northern Philippines, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A worker inspects a wrecked house that was hit by a landslide in Baguio City, north of Manila, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Harley Palangchao

A Taroyo family living along the coast of Manila Bay searches for salvageable items after their house was damaged by strong winds, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Residents wade in floodwaters past a house damaged at the height of Typhoon Koppu in Jaen, Nueva Ecija in northern Philippines, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A billboard ripped in half by strong winds brought by Typhoon Koppu is seen along a main road in Quezon city, metro Manila, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Pigs and a water buffalo are brought to higher ground in Sta Rosa, Nueva Ecija in northern Philippines, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Typhoon victims cook their meal at a gymnasium of a public school turned into an evacuation center in Cabanatuan city, Nueva Ecija in northern Philippines, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A man holds on a rope as he tries to board a truck while crossing floodwaters brought by typhoon Koppu that battered Candaba town, Pampanga province, north of Manila, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Houses, partially submerged in floods waters caused by heavy rains, are seen in City Camp Lagoon at Baguio city, north of Manila, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Harley Palangchao

A woman carries her baby on her shoulder as they wade along a flooded highway in Sta Rosa, Nueva Ecija in northern Philippines, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A flock of ducklings swim towards their temporary pen after they were evacuated due to flooding in Jaen, Nueva Ecija in northern Philippines October 20, 2015, after the province was hit by Typhoon Koppu. A typhoon swept across the northern Philippines killing at least nine people as trees, power lines and walls were toppled and flood waters spread far from riverbeds, but tens of thousands of people were evacuated in time. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A fisherman moors his boat during a sailing ban at a coastal village in Bacoor, south of Manila October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Residents push a tricycle to a higher ground along a flooded highway in Santa Rosa, Nueva Ecija in northern Philippines October 19, 2015, after the province was hit by Typhoon Koppu. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Fishermen secure their boats during Typhoon Koppu at Baywalk in Manila, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Workers clear the road of fallen trees that hit a vehicle after a strong winds battered Baguio city, north of Manila October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Harley Palangchao

Fishermen paddle their boat in rough seas due to Typhoon Koppu in Manila Bay, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A girl drinks milk at a gymnasium of a public school turned into an evacuation center in Cabanatuan city, Nueva Ecija province, in northern Philippines, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A man holds a pig on a floater to cross a flooded road amidst a strong current in Sta Rosa, Nueva Ecija in northern Philippines October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Residents are transported on a "ice delivery" vehicle along a flooded highway in Sta Rosa, Nueva Ecija in northern Philippines October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Typhoon victims rest at a gymnasium of a public school turned into an evacuation center in Cabanatuan city, Nueva Ecija province, in northern Philippines, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A man carries turkeys to higher ground in Sta Rosa, Nueva Ecija in northern Philippines October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Residents ride on a truck and farm tractor amidst a strong current along a flooded highway in Zaragoza, Nueva Ecija in northern Philippines October 20, 2015, after the province was hit by Typhoon Koppu. A typhoon swept across the northern Philippines killing at least nine people as trees, power lines and walls were toppled and flood waters spread far from riverbeds, but tens of thousands of people were evacuated in time. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A farmer uses a tyre as a float as he tries to remove water lilies in a flooded rice field in Jaen, Nueva Ecija in northern Philippines October 20, 2015, after the province was hit by Typhoon Koppu. A typhoon swept across the northern Philippines killing at least nine people as trees, power lines and walls were toppled and flood waters spread far from riverbeds, but tens of thousands of people were evacuated in time. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

