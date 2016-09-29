Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Sep 29, 2016 | 8:10pm IST

Typhoon Megi strikes

A rescue worker is seen next to an overturned car at the site of a landslide caused by heavy rains brought by Typhoon Megi, in Sucun Village, Lishui, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A rescue worker is seen next to an overturned car at the site of a landslide caused by heavy rains brought by Typhoon Megi, in Sucun Village, Lishui, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
A rescue worker is seen next to an overturned car at the site of a landslide caused by heavy rains brought by Typhoon Megi, in Sucun Village, Lishui, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 15
The site of a landslide caused by heavy rains brought by Typhoon Megi, in Sucun Village, Lishui, Zhejiang province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS

The site of a landslide caused by heavy rains brought by Typhoon Megi, in Sucun Village, Lishui, Zhejiang province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
The site of a landslide caused by heavy rains brought by Typhoon Megi, in Sucun Village, Lishui, Zhejiang province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS
Close
2 / 15
A motorcyclist falls along a road as Typhoon Megi hits Hualien, eastern Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A motorcyclist falls along a road as Typhoon Megi hits Hualien, eastern Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A motorcyclist falls along a road as Typhoon Megi hits Hualien, eastern Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
3 / 15
A man looks at a damaged tent which was blown over by strong winds from Typhoon Megi in Hualien, eastern Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A man looks at a damaged tent which was blown over by strong winds from Typhoon Megi in Hualien, eastern Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A man looks at a damaged tent which was blown over by strong winds from Typhoon Megi in Hualien, eastern Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
4 / 15
People take a boat at a flooded area as Typhoon Megi lands in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

People take a boat at a flooded area as Typhoon Megi lands in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
People take a boat at a flooded area as Typhoon Megi lands in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 15
Rescue workers search at the site of a landslide caused by heavy rains brought by Typhoon Megi, in Sucun Village, Lishui, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue workers search at the site of a landslide caused by heavy rains brought by Typhoon Megi, in Sucun Village, Lishui, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Rescue workers search at the site of a landslide caused by heavy rains brought by Typhoon Megi, in Sucun Village, Lishui, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 15
People walk against wind brought by Typhoon Megi in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS

People walk against wind brought by Typhoon Megi in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
People walk against wind brought by Typhoon Megi in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS
Close
7 / 15
An advertisement banner damaged by Typhoon Megi is seen on the sidewalk in Hualien, eastern Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

An advertisement banner damaged by Typhoon Megi is seen on the sidewalk in Hualien, eastern Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
An advertisement banner damaged by Typhoon Megi is seen on the sidewalk in Hualien, eastern Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
8 / 15
Cars are seen submerged on a flooded street as Typhoon Megi hits Fuzhou, Fujian province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Cars are seen submerged on a flooded street as Typhoon Megi hits Fuzhou, Fujian province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Cars are seen submerged on a flooded street as Typhoon Megi hits Fuzhou, Fujian province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 15
A 635-tonne crane blown over by strong winds from Typhoon Megi is seen in Hualien, eastern Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A 635-tonne crane blown over by strong winds from Typhoon Megi is seen in Hualien, eastern Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A 635-tonne crane blown over by strong winds from Typhoon Megi is seen in Hualien, eastern Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
10 / 15
People walk on makeshift walking paths along a flooded street as Typhoon Megi hits Fuzhou, Fujian province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

People walk on makeshift walking paths along a flooded street as Typhoon Megi hits Fuzhou, Fujian province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
People walk on makeshift walking paths along a flooded street as Typhoon Megi hits Fuzhou, Fujian province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 15
Rescue workers try to remove steel bars from a street as Typhoon Megi hits Xiamen, Fujian province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue workers try to remove steel bars from a street as Typhoon Megi hits Xiamen, Fujian province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Rescue workers try to remove steel bars from a street as Typhoon Megi hits Xiamen, Fujian province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 15
A motorcyclist rides through flooded water after Typhoon Megi in Hualien, eastern Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A motorcyclist rides through flooded water after Typhoon Megi in Hualien, eastern Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A motorcyclist rides through flooded water after Typhoon Megi in Hualien, eastern Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
13 / 15
A damaged tent blown over by strong winds from Typhoon Megi in Hualien, eastern Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A damaged tent blown over by strong winds from Typhoon Megi in Hualien, eastern Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
A damaged tent blown over by strong winds from Typhoon Megi in Hualien, eastern Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
14 / 15
A man walks past motorcycles damaged by Typhoon Megi in Hualien, eastern Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A man walks past motorcycles damaged by Typhoon Megi in Hualien, eastern Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A man walks past motorcycles damaged by Typhoon Megi in Hualien, eastern Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
El Cajon protests after police shooting

El Cajon protests after police shooting

Next Slideshows

El Cajon protests after police shooting

El Cajon protests after police shooting

Protesters confront officers in riot gear after a fatal police shooting in Southern California of an unarmed black man said to be mentally ill.

29 Sep 2016
Mourning Shimon Peres

Mourning Shimon Peres

Shimon Peres, Israel's most eminent elder statesman, won world acclaim and a Nobel prize as a symbol of hope in a region long plagued by war.

29 Sep 2016
Siege of Aleppo

Siege of Aleppo

Syrian government forces launch fierce air strikes and a ground assault on Syria's biggest city, killing off any hopes of reviving a ceasefire.

28 Sep 2016
Remembering MH17

Remembering MH17

The Malaysian airliner shot down in eastern Ukraine was hit by a Russian-made Buk missile launched from rebel-held territory, according to international...

28 Sep 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast