Typhoon Meranti strikes
A man stands in front of a damaged vehicle and convenience store after Typhoon Meranti made landfall, in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Streets are seen flooded after Typhoon Meranti made landfall on southeastern China, in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Paramilitary policemen remove toppled trees after Typhoon Meranti swept through Xiamen, Fujian province, China, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Birds fly over the toppled shipping containers after Typhoon Meranti made landfall, in Kaohsiung, Taiwan September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A woman pushes her electric bicycle as she wades through a flooded street after Typhoon Meranti made landfall on southeastern China, in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A damaged chimney is seen at a factory before Typhoon Meranti makes a landfall on southeastern China, in Quanzhou, Fujian province, China, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A man records waves whipping the shore before Typhoon Meranti makes a landfall on southeastern China, in Wenling, Zhejiang province, China, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A partially capsized fishing ship is seen after Typhoon Meranti made landfall, in Kaohsiung, Taiwan September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A car drives past a collapsed traffic sign, toppled by strong winds of Typhoon Meranti, in Kaohsiung, Taiwan September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A car is seen under toppled trees after Typhoon Meranti swept through Xiamen, Fujian province, China, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
People prepare to move a car onto a trailer after Typhoon Meranti made landfall on southeastern China, in Quanzhou, Fujian province, China, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
People walk past uprooted trees after Typhoon Meranti made a landfall on southeastern China, in Xiamen, Fujian province, China, September 15, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker checks under a collapsed roof at a parking lot before Typhoon Meranti makes a landfall on southeastern China, in Quanzhou, Fujian province, China, September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A car drives past a collapsed traffic sign, toppled by strong winds of typhoon Meranti, in Kaohsiung, Taiwan September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
