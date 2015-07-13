Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jul 14, 2015 | 12:40am IST

Typhoon slams eastern China

Tourists standing near the sea shore are hit by a wave, which surged past a barrier under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, July 12, 2015. One of the most powerful typhoons to strike eastern China in decades disrupted air, rail and sea transport on Saturday after forcing the evacuation of more than a million people from the provinces of Zhejiang and Jiangsu, state media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Tourists standing near the sea shore are hit by a wave, which surged past a barrier under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, July 12, 2015. One of the most powerful typhoons to strike eastern China in decades...more

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
Tourists standing near the sea shore are hit by a wave, which surged past a barrier under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, July 12, 2015. One of the most powerful typhoons to strike eastern China in decades disrupted air, rail and sea transport on Saturday after forcing the evacuation of more than a million people from the provinces of Zhejiang and Jiangsu, state media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 12
A man holds his grandson as he walks along a flooded street amid heavy rainfall under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A man holds his grandson as he walks along a flooded street amid heavy rainfall under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
A man holds his grandson as he walks along a flooded street amid heavy rainfall under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 12
People look on as waves, under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, hit the shore in Wenling, Zhejiang province, China, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/William Hong

People look on as waves, under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, hit the shore in Wenling, Zhejiang province, China, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/William Hong

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
People look on as waves, under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, hit the shore in Wenling, Zhejiang province, China, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/William Hong
Close
3 / 12
A farmer walks among a flooded watermelon field as heavy rainfall, under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, hits Sanmen county, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/William Hong

A farmer walks among a flooded watermelon field as heavy rainfall, under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, hits Sanmen county, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/William Hong

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
A farmer walks among a flooded watermelon field as heavy rainfall, under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, hits Sanmen county, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/William Hong
Close
4 / 12
Tourists hold umbrellas as they take a picture with a selfie stick next to the West Lake against strong wind under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Tourists hold umbrellas as they take a picture with a selfie stick next to the West Lake against strong wind under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
Tourists hold umbrellas as they take a picture with a selfie stick next to the West Lake against strong wind under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 12
Soldiers clean up at a landslide site blocking a tunnel amid heavy rainfall under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Soldiers clean up at a landslide site blocking a tunnel amid heavy rainfall under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
Soldiers clean up at a landslide site blocking a tunnel amid heavy rainfall under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 12
A rescue personnel carries a child as he and his colleagues help local residents to get to a safe area along a flooded street amidst heavy rainfall caused by Typhoon Chan-hom, in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

A rescue personnel carries a child as he and his colleagues help local residents to get to a safe area along a flooded street amidst heavy rainfall caused by Typhoon Chan-hom, in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
A rescue personnel carries a child as he and his colleagues help local residents to get to a safe area along a flooded street amidst heavy rainfall caused by Typhoon Chan-hom, in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
7 / 12
Tourists hold umbrellas as they tour the West Lake against strong wind under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Tourists hold umbrellas as they tour the West Lake against strong wind under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
Tourists hold umbrellas as they tour the West Lake against strong wind under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 12
A wave, under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, hits the shore next to residential buildings in Wenling, Zhejiang province, China, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A wave, under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, hits the shore next to residential buildings in Wenling, Zhejiang province, China, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
A wave, under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, hits the shore next to residential buildings in Wenling, Zhejiang province, China, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 12
People are carried by a bulldozer as they travel along a flooded street amidst heavy rainfall caused by Typhoon Chan-hom, in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

People are carried by a bulldozer as they travel along a flooded street amidst heavy rainfall caused by Typhoon Chan-hom, in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
People are carried by a bulldozer as they travel along a flooded street amidst heavy rainfall caused by Typhoon Chan-hom, in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
10 / 12
Pedestrians hold their umbrellas against strong wind as Typhoon Chan-Hom hits Shanghai, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Pedestrians hold their umbrellas against strong wind as Typhoon Chan-Hom hits Shanghai, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2015
Pedestrians hold their umbrellas against strong wind as Typhoon Chan-Hom hits Shanghai, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 12
Pedestrians hold their umbrellas on a street against strong wind under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, in Kunshan, Jiangsu province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Pedestrians hold their umbrellas on a street against strong wind under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, in Kunshan, Jiangsu province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
Pedestrians hold their umbrellas on a street against strong wind under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, in Kunshan, Jiangsu province, China, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
The GOP field

The GOP field

Next Slideshows

The GOP field

The GOP field

The Republican presidential candidates.

13 Jul 2015
The bull's revenge

The bull's revenge

Throughout the years in Pamplona the bulls get their revenge when runners are tossed, gored and poked with horn and hoof.

13 Jul 2015
Pope visits Latin America

Pope visits Latin America

Highlights from the Papal visit to Latin America.

13 Jul 2015
Remembering Srebrenica

Remembering Srebrenica

Abandoned by their U.N. protectors toward the end of a 1992-95 war, 8,000 Muslim men and boys were executed by Bosnian Serb forces over five July days.

12 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast