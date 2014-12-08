Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Dec 9, 2014 | 12:45am IST

Typhoon slams Philippines

A general view of damaged houses swept by Typhoon Hagupit in Eastern Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/ Stringer

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
1 / 20
A mother carries her baby while others rest at an evacuation centre for the coastal community, to shelter from typhoon Hagupit, in Manila, December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Cheryl Gagalac

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
2 / 20
A resident burns debris brought at the height of Typhoon Hagupit in Dolores, Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
3 / 20
A typhoon victim stands near clothes hung out for drying in Dolores, Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
4 / 20
Typhoon victims display a placard asking for food from motorists by the side of a road in Dolores, Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
5 / 20
A vehicle drives along the coast past waves, caused by typhoon Hagupit, in Atimonan town, Quezon province, south of Manila, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
6 / 20
Children play in the remains of a house destroyed by Typhoon Hagupit in Dolores, Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
7 / 20
Children play atop sacks of donated clothes at an evacuation centre for the coastal community to take shelter from Typhoon Hagupit, in Manila, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
8 / 20
Typhoon victims stay in their house destroyed by Typhoon Hagupit in Can-avid, Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
9 / 20
Children queue for food at an evacuation centre for the coastal community, to shelter from typhoon Hagupit, near Manila, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
10 / 20
A woman feeds her daughter, as they join other residents taking refuge in a gymnasium which has been converted into an evacuation center in San Juan town, Batangas province, south of Manila, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
11 / 20
A girl scoops rice from a pot outside a house destroyed by Typhoon Hagupit in Can-avid, Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
12 / 20
A typhoon victim carries her baby near clothes hung out for drying in Dolores, Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
13 / 20
A man searches for recyclable plastic items along the coast, after strong winds and heavy rain brought by typhoon Hagupit battered Atimonan town, Quezon province, south of Manila, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
14 / 20
A typhoon victim recover clothes in the remains of her house in Dolores, Samar, in central Philippines, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
15 / 20
A man walks on a street while strong winds and heavy rain, brought by typhoon Hagupit, batter Atimonan town, Quezon province, south of Manila, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
16 / 20
A child sleeps at an evacuation centre for the coastal community, to shelter from typhoon Hagupit, near Manila, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
17 / 20
Children look out of a window at an evacuation centre for the coastal community, to shelter from typhoon Hagupit, near Manila, December 8, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
18 / 20
Strong winds and waves brought by Typhoon Hagupit pound the seawall in Legazpi City, Albay province southern Luzon December 7, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, December 07, 2014
19 / 20
Volcanic rocks are washed onto a main road during a flash flood brought by Typhoon Hagupit in Guinobatan, Albay province southern Luzon, December 7, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, December 07, 2014
20 / 20
