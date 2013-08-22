Edition:
Typhoon Trami

<p>A man looks back at a surging wave as Typhoon Trami approaches China, in Wenling, Zhejiang province, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A man looks back at a surging wave as Typhoon Trami approaches China, in Wenling, Zhejiang province, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Boys hang onto the back of a truck along a flooded highway in Malolos, Bulacan, north of Manila, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Boys hang onto the back of a truck along a flooded highway in Malolos, Bulacan, north of Manila, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>Residents wade in waist-deep floodwaters brought by the monsoon rain, intensified by tropical storm Trami, in Paranaque city, metro Manila, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Residents wade in waist-deep floodwaters brought by the monsoon rain, intensified by tropical storm Trami, in Paranaque city, metro Manila, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

<p>Residents use umbrellas aboard a truck after they are evacuated from their houses swamped with floodwaters caused by monsoon rains in Sucat, Paranaque south of Metro Manila, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana</p>

Residents use umbrellas aboard a truck after they are evacuated from their houses swamped with floodwaters caused by monsoon rains in Sucat, Paranaque south of Metro Manila, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

<p>A resident carries a child towards an evacuation centre for flood victims in Marikina, Metro Manila, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana</p>

A resident carries a child towards an evacuation centre for flood victims in Marikina, Metro Manila, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

<p>A resident wades through floodwater in Marikina, Metro Manila August 20, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana</p>

A resident wades through floodwater in Marikina, Metro Manila August 20, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

<p>Residents ride in a rescue boat after being evacuated due to heavy flooding in Marikina, Metro Manila August 20, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana</p>

Residents ride in a rescue boat after being evacuated due to heavy flooding in Marikina, Metro Manila August 20, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

<p>A resident wades in neck deep floodwaters brought by moonsoon rains and reinforced by tropical storm Trami, in Masantol, Pampanga, north of Manila, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A resident wades in neck deep floodwaters brought by moonsoon rains and reinforced by tropical storm Trami, in Masantol, Pampanga, north of Manila, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>Residents displaced by the flooding caused by monsoon rains and intensified by tropical storm Trami wait in line to receive relief goods in Noveleta Town, Cavite City, south of Manila August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Residents displaced by the flooding caused by monsoon rains and intensified by tropical storm Trami wait in line to receive relief goods in Noveleta Town, Cavite City, south of Manila August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

<p>Residents use a mosquito net to catch fish along a flooded alley in a residential district in Bacoor, Cavite near Manila, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Residents use a mosquito net to catch fish along a flooded alley in a residential district in Bacoor, Cavite near Manila, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>Flood victims rest at a flooded evacuation centre after floodwaters brought by moonsoon rains and reinforced by tropical storm Trami swamped their houses, in Calumpit, Bulacan, north of Manila, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Flood victims rest at a flooded evacuation centre after floodwaters brought by moonsoon rains and reinforced by tropical storm Trami swamped their houses, in Calumpit, Bulacan, north of Manila, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>Flood victims wait for the distribution of relief goods at a flooded evacuation centre, after floodwaters brought by moonsoon rains and reinforced by a tropical storm swamped their homes, in Calumpit, Bulacan, north of Manila, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Flood victims wait for the distribution of relief goods at a flooded evacuation centre, after floodwaters brought by moonsoon rains and reinforced by a tropical storm swamped their homes, in Calumpit, Bulacan, north of Manila, August 21, 2013....more

<p>Men inspect a damaged car washed away by flooding caused by monsoon rains and intensified by tropical storm Trami in Noveleta Town, Cavite City, south of Manila August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Men inspect a damaged car washed away by flooding caused by monsoon rains and intensified by tropical storm Trami in Noveleta Town, Cavite City, south of Manila August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

<p>Children play basketball in floodwaters caused by monsoon rains in Makati City, Metro Manila August 19, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana</p>

Children play basketball in floodwaters caused by monsoon rains in Makati City, Metro Manila August 19, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

<p>A man wades through floodwaters at a squatters' colony in Taytay, Rizal province, east of Manila August 20, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana</p>

A man wades through floodwaters at a squatters' colony in Taytay, Rizal province, east of Manila August 20, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

<p>Workers wade through floodwaters caused by monsoon rain, intensified by tropical storm Trami, in Kawit town of Cavite city, south of Manila, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Workers wade through floodwaters caused by monsoon rain, intensified by tropical storm Trami, in Kawit town of Cavite city, south of Manila, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

<p>Residents displaced by the flooding caused by monsoon rains and intensified by tropical storm Trami wait in line to receive relief goods in Noveleta Town, Cavite City, south of Manila August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Residents displaced by the flooding caused by monsoon rains and intensified by tropical storm Trami wait in line to receive relief goods in Noveleta Town, Cavite City, south of Manila August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

<p>Residents look inside an almost completely submerged car in floodwaters at a residential district in Las Pinas, Metro Manila August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Residents look inside an almost completely submerged car in floodwaters at a residential district in Las Pinas, Metro Manila August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>Families stay inside the Holy Spirit church, which has been converted into an evacuation centre for residents displaced by the floods, in Quezon City, Metro Manila August 21, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana</p>

Families stay inside the Holy Spirit church, which has been converted into an evacuation centre for residents displaced by the floods, in Quezon City, Metro Manila August 21, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

<p>Residents carry their belongings as they wade through floodwaters brought by the monsoon rain, intensified by tropical storm Trami, in Paranaque city, metro Manila August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Residents carry their belongings as they wade through floodwaters brought by the monsoon rain, intensified by tropical storm Trami, in Paranaque city, metro Manila August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

<p>A couple rides on a wooden cart as they navigate through a flooded highway in Bacoor, Cavite near Manila, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A couple rides on a wooden cart as they navigate through a flooded highway in Bacoor, Cavite near Manila, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>Bystanders push a car in floodwaters brought by the monsoon rain, intensified by tropical storm Trami, in Pasay city, metro Manila August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Bystanders push a car in floodwaters brought by the monsoon rain, intensified by tropical storm Trami, in Pasay city, metro Manila August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

<p>Flood victims are evacuated on a truck while other residents wade through floodwaters on a street in Bacoor, Cavite near Manila, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Flood victims are evacuated on a truck while other residents wade through floodwaters on a street in Bacoor, Cavite near Manila, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>A vendor, seen through a gap in a tarpaulin, wades through floodwaters caused by monsoon rains in Sucat, Paranaque south of Metro Manila August 19, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana</p>

A vendor, seen through a gap in a tarpaulin, wades through floodwaters caused by monsoon rains in Sucat, Paranaque south of Metro Manila August 19, 2013. REUTERS/John Javellana

<p>A man pushes his wife on a makeshift raft along a flooded street in a residential district in Las Pinas, Metro Manila August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A man pushes his wife on a makeshift raft along a flooded street in a residential district in Las Pinas, Metro Manila August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>Residents displaced by the flooding caused by monsoon rains and intensified by tropical storm Trami wade through the floodwater after receiving relief goods in Noveleta Town, Cavite City, south of Manila August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Residents displaced by the flooding caused by monsoon rains and intensified by tropical storm Trami wade through the floodwater after receiving relief goods in Noveleta Town, Cavite City, south of Manila August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

<p>A boy, who was among those evacuated from the flood, sits under a makeshift shelter along a road in Kawit, Cavite near Manila, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A boy, who was among those evacuated from the flood, sits under a makeshift shelter along a road in Kawit, Cavite near Manila, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

