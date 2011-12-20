Typhoon Washi slams Philippines
An aerial view shows damage caused by floods following Typhoon Washi in Iligan City, in the southern island of Mindanao December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Richel Umel/Pool
Relatives mourn during a mass burial for Typhoon Washi victims in a cemetery in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Charlie Saceda
Residents retrieve belongings from a house that landed on the fence of a mansion after it was swept away by flash floods caused by Typhoon Washi in a subdivision in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro more
A woman (2nd R) cries as she touches the coffin of her son during a mass burial for Typhoon Washi victims in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A man gathers wood amidst logs and debris washed ashore four days after Typhoon Washi hit a village in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Soldiers carry a coffin containing the body of a Typhoon Washi victim during a mass burial in a cemetery in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A truck transports Typhoon Washi victims with their mud-covered belongings past a cemetery, where people who perished in flash floods are buried at, in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Charlie Saceda
Philippine Navy soldiers load coffins, to be transported to Cagayan De Oro city, onto a navy ship which docked in Manila December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Soldiers carry a coffin containing the body of a Typhoon Washi victim during a mass burial in a cemetery in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Soldiers carry a coffin containing the body of a Typhoon Washi victim during a mass burial in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A boy fetches water from a broken pipe among destroyed houses along a road in a village hit by flashfloods caused by typhoon Washi in Cagayan de Oro, southern Philippines, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A man lights a candle for his relatives killed in flash floods during a mass burial for Typhoon Washi victims in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
The body of a villager who drowned in flash floods lies on a road in Cagayan de Oro city in the southern Philippines December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Boys look for valuables on damaged vehicles swept away by flashfloods brought by Typhoon Washi in Cagayan de Oro city, southern Philippines December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Typhoon Washi victims who are made homeless after their houses were swept away by flash floods rest at an evacuation center in Cagayan de Oro in the southern Philippines December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Aerial view shows buses covered with mud following Typhoon Washi, in Mindanao December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Richel Umel/Pool
A soldier and local government workers carry a body bag containing the body of a flood victim for burial in Iligan city in southern Philippines December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Typhoon Washi victims wash clothes next to an overturned vehicle in a village in Cagayan de Oro in southern Philippines December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A man shovels mud inside a house hit by flash floods brought by Typhoon Washi in Iligan city in southern Philippines December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Soldiers carry the body of a child drowned by flash floods brought by Typhoon Washi in a village in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A resident cleans a television swept away by flash floods caused by Typhoon Washi in a subdivision in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents retrieve belongings in Balulang village after the village was hit by flashfloods brought by typhoon Washi in Cagayan de Oro, southern Philippines, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Typhoon Washi victims wash themselves using a public faucet along a road in Balulang village in Cagayan de Oro in southern Philippines December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Soldiers carry the body of a flash flood victim in a village hit by Typhoon Washi, in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Policemen search for missing Typhoon Washi victims in a subdivision in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents rest in an evacuation centre after their houses were washed away by flashfloods caused by typhoon Washi in Cagayan de Oro, southern Philippines, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents gather at a makeshift shelter after their houses were swept away by flashfloods caused by typhoon Washi in Balulang village in Cagayan de Oro, southern Philippines, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A resident retrieves belongings from the debris in a subdivision hit by flash floods brought by Typhoon Washi in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A woman inspects a submerged vehicle in a village hit by flashfloods brought by Typhoon Washi in Cagayan de Oro, southern Philippines December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A girl searches for salvageable items after flash floods brought by Typhoon Washi (Sendong) in Macasandig town, Cagayan De Oro city, southern Philippines December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
