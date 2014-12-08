Uber driver accused of rape
Policemen escort driver Shiv Kumar Yadav (C in black jacket) who is accused of a rape outside a court in New Delhi December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP) hold placards and shout slogans behind a police barricade during a protest against the rape of a female taxi passenger, in New Delhi December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Members of All India Mahila Congress, women's wing of Congress party, shout slogans and carry placards during a protest against the rape of a female passenger, in New Delhi December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Policemen run along with driver Shiv Kumar Yadav (C) who is accused of a rape outside a court in New Delhi December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Members of All India Mahila Congress, women's wing of Congress party, shout slogans and carry placards next to a police barricade during a protest against the rape of a female passenger, in New Delhi December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Members of All India Mahila Congress, women's wing of Congress party, shout slogans and carry placards during a protest against the rape of a female passenger, in New Delhi December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Supporters of Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP) scuffle with police during a protest against the rape of a female taxi passenger, in New Delhi December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Members of All India Mahila Congress, women's wing of Congress party, shout slogans and carry placards during a protest against the rape of a female passenger, in New Delhi December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Policemen stand outside their headquarters during a protest by women's group Janwadi Mahila Samiti against the rape of a female taxi passenger, in New Delhi December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
