Uganda prison riot

Prisoners jostle to enter their ward after their prison riot was quelled at the Lira Central Prison in Northern Uganda, February 13, 2013. The prisoners rioted against the long periods in remand and congestion in wards, according to local media. Lira Central Prison was built in the 1930s to hold less than 100 prisoners but there are currently 680, with most of them on remand awaiting trial. Some prisoners have already been on remand for three years, according to the report. REUTERS/Hudson Apunyo