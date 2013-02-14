Uganda prison riot
A prison warden beats prisoners as they enter their ward after their prison riot was quelled at the Lira Central Prison in Northern Uganda, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hudson Apunyo
A prison warden beats prisoners as they enter their ward after their prison riot was quelled at the Lira Central Prison in Northern Uganda, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hudson Apunyo
Prisoners jostle to enter their ward after their prison riot was quelled at the Lira Central Prison in Northern Uganda, February 13, 2013. The prisoners rioted against the long periods in remand and congestion in wards, according to local media. Lira...more
Prisoners jostle to enter their ward after their prison riot was quelled at the Lira Central Prison in Northern Uganda, February 13, 2013. The prisoners rioted against the long periods in remand and congestion in wards, according to local media. Lira Central Prison was built in the 1930s to hold less than 100 prisoners but there are currently 680, with most of them on remand awaiting trial. Some prisoners have already been on remand for three years, according to the report. REUTERS/Hudson Apunyo
Prisoners are forced to lie on the ground after their prison riot was quelled at the Lira Central Prison in Northern Uganda, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hudson Apunyo
Prisoners are forced to lie on the ground after their prison riot was quelled at the Lira Central Prison in Northern Uganda, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hudson Apunyo
Prisoners runs towards their ward after their prison riot was quelled at the Lira Central Prison in Northern Uganda, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hudson Apunyo
Prisoners runs towards their ward after their prison riot was quelled at the Lira Central Prison in Northern Uganda, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hudson Apunyo
Prisoners raise their hands to surrender after their prison riot was quelled at the Lira Central Prison in Northern Uganda, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hudson Apunyo
Prisoners raise their hands to surrender after their prison riot was quelled at the Lira Central Prison in Northern Uganda, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hudson Apunyo
A prison officer carries a rifle as he attempts to quell a prison riot at the Lira Central Prison in Northern Uganda, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hudson Apunyo
A prison officer carries a rifle as he attempts to quell a prison riot at the Lira Central Prison in Northern Uganda, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hudson Apunyo
A prison warden beats prisoners as they enter their ward after their prison riot was quelled at the Lira Central Prison in Northern Uganda, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hudson Apunyo
A prison warden beats prisoners as they enter their ward after their prison riot was quelled at the Lira Central Prison in Northern Uganda, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Hudson Apunyo
Next Slideshows
Oscar Pistorius: Blade Runner
The double amputee who became one of the biggest names in world athletics.
Show the love!
St Valentine's Day has come to be a symbol of love around the world. Here are some pictures of couples as they show the love.
One man bank
Inside the smallest bank in Germany.
Westminster Dog Show
Highlights from the Westminster Dog Show.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.