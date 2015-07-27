Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jul 27, 2015 | 8:35pm IST

Uighur refugees of Turkey

Uighur refugees wait during an interview with Reuters in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2015. Thousands of members of China's Turkic language-speaking Muslim ethnic minority have reached Turkey, mostly since last year, infuriating Beijing, which accuses Ankara of helping its citizens flee unlawfully. Turkish officials deny playing any direct role in assisting the flight. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Uighur refugees wait during an interview with Reuters in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2015. Thousands of members of China's Turkic language-speaking Muslim ethnic minority have reached Turkey, mostly since last year, infuriating Beijing, which accuses...more

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Uighur refugees wait during an interview with Reuters in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2015. Thousands of members of China's Turkic language-speaking Muslim ethnic minority have reached Turkey, mostly since last year, infuriating Beijing, which accuses Ankara of helping its citizens flee unlawfully. Turkish officials deny playing any direct role in assisting the flight. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
1 / 15
Uighur refugee women walk where they are housed in a gated complex in the central city of Kayseri, Turkey, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Uighur refugee women walk where they are housed in a gated complex in the central city of Kayseri, Turkey, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Uighur refugee women walk where they are housed in a gated complex in the central city of Kayseri, Turkey, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
2 / 15
Uighur refugee boys read the Koran where they are housed in a gated complex in the central city of Kayseri, Turkey, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Uighur refugee boys read the Koran where they are housed in a gated complex in the central city of Kayseri, Turkey, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Uighur refugee boys read the Koran where they are housed in a gated complex in the central city of Kayseri, Turkey, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
3 / 15
An Uighur refugee baby lies on the floor as his mother takes part in an interview with Reuters in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

An Uighur refugee baby lies on the floor as his mother takes part in an interview with Reuters in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
An Uighur refugee baby lies on the floor as his mother takes part in an interview with Reuters in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
4 / 15
An Uighur refugee boy looks through a window as his father takes part in an interview with Reuters in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

An Uighur refugee boy looks through a window as his father takes part in an interview with Reuters in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
An Uighur refugee boy looks through a window as his father takes part in an interview with Reuters in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
5 / 15
Uighur refugee men pray where they are housed in a gated complex in the central city of Kayseri, Turkey, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Uighur refugee men pray where they are housed in a gated complex in the central city of Kayseri, Turkey, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Uighur refugee men pray where they are housed in a gated complex in the central city of Kayseri, Turkey, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
6 / 15
An Uighur refugee boy lies on the sofa as his father takes part in an interview with Reuters in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

An Uighur refugee boy lies on the sofa as his father takes part in an interview with Reuters in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
An Uighur refugee boy lies on the sofa as his father takes part in an interview with Reuters in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
7 / 15
Uighur refugees have their lunch in a gated complex where they are housed in the central city of Kayseri, Turkey, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Uighur refugees have their lunch in a gated complex where they are housed in the central city of Kayseri, Turkey, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Uighur refugees have their lunch in a gated complex where they are housed in the central city of Kayseri, Turkey, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
8 / 15
Uighur refugee boys read the Koran where they are housed in a gated complex in the central city of Kayseri, Turkey, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Uighur refugee boys read the Koran where they are housed in a gated complex in the central city of Kayseri, Turkey, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Uighur refugee boys read the Koran where they are housed in a gated complex in the central city of Kayseri, Turkey, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
9 / 15
Uighur refugees wait during an interview with Reuters in Istanbul,Turkey, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Uighur refugees wait during an interview with Reuters in Istanbul,Turkey, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Uighur refugees wait during an interview with Reuters in Istanbul,Turkey, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
10 / 15
An Uighur refugee boy reads the Koran where he is housed in a gated complex in the central city of Kayseri, Turkey, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

An Uighur refugee boy reads the Koran where he is housed in a gated complex in the central city of Kayseri, Turkey, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
An Uighur refugee boy reads the Koran where he is housed in a gated complex in the central city of Kayseri, Turkey, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
11 / 15
An Uighur refugee boy does his homework where he is housed in a gated complex in the central city of Kayseri, Turkey, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

An Uighur refugee boy does his homework where he is housed in a gated complex in the central city of Kayseri, Turkey, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
An Uighur refugee boy does his homework where he is housed in a gated complex in the central city of Kayseri, Turkey, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
12 / 15
An Uighur refugee talks during an interview with Reuters in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

An Uighur refugee talks during an interview with Reuters in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
An Uighur refugee talks during an interview with Reuters in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
13 / 15
Uighur refugees wait during an interview with Reuters in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Uighur refugees wait during an interview with Reuters in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Uighur refugees wait during an interview with Reuters in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
14 / 15
Uighur refugees wait during an interview with Reuters in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Uighur refugees wait during an interview with Reuters in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
Uighur refugees wait during an interview with Reuters in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
President Obama in Kenya

President Obama in Kenya

Next Slideshows

President Obama in Kenya

President Obama in Kenya

President Obama on his first visit as president to his father's homeland in Kenya.

27 Jul 2015
Inside the White House on 9/11

Inside the White House on 9/11

Newly-released photos from inside the White House on September 11th, 2001.

25 Jul 2015
The Gaza shore

The Gaza shore

Gaza's sandy beach is a favorite spot for locals to relax.

25 Jul 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

25 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India at Cannes

India at Cannes

Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

A blast at a concert in the northern English city of Manchester where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing left an unknown number of people dead and injured, police said.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.

North Korea's rockets

North Korea's rockets

Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.

Billboard Music Awards

Billboard Music Awards

Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast