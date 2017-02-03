Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels accuse each other of attacks

Children, who were recently evacuated from their residencies due to shelling, laugh while sitting in front of a wall painting commemorating the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two at a dormitory in Donetsk, Ukraine. Monitors reported an...more

Children, who were recently evacuated from their residencies due to shelling, laugh while sitting in front of a wall painting commemorating the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two at a dormitory in Donetsk, Ukraine. Monitors reported an "uncountable" number of explosions near Avdiyivka on Sunday, and some 4,000 more on Monday, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe said. The shelling damaged utilities infrastructure. About 20,000 civilians were without power, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said, and residents in separatist-held Donetsk reported water shortages. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

