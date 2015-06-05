Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jun 5, 2015 | 10:15pm IST

Ukraine fears invasion

Members of the Ukrainian armed forces look out from a blindage at their positions in the village of Pisky (Pesky) near the local airport, north-west of Donetsk, Ukraine, June 5, 2015. Ukraine's president told his military on Thursday to prepare for a possible "full-scale invasion" by Russia along their joint border, a day after the worst fighting with Russian-backed separatists in months. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Members of the Ukrainian armed forces look out from a blindage at their positions in the village of Pisky (Pesky) near the local airport, north-west of Donetsk, Ukraine, June 5, 2015. Ukraine's president told his military on Thursday to prepare for a...more

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces look out from a blindage at their positions in the village of Pisky (Pesky) near the local airport, north-west of Donetsk, Ukraine, June 5, 2015. Ukraine's president told his military on Thursday to prepare for a possible "full-scale invasion" by Russia along their joint border, a day after the worst fighting with Russian-backed separatists in months. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Close
1 / 21
A woman gets up from a crater caused by shelling near a residential building after taking a look at it in Donetsk, Ukraine, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

A woman gets up from a crater caused by shelling near a residential building after taking a look at it in Donetsk, Ukraine, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
A woman gets up from a crater caused by shelling near a residential building after taking a look at it in Donetsk, Ukraine, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
2 / 21
A firefighter works to extinguish a fire at a local market, which was recently damaged by shelling, in Donetsk, Ukraine, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

A firefighter works to extinguish a fire at a local market, which was recently damaged by shelling, in Donetsk, Ukraine, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2015
A firefighter works to extinguish a fire at a local market, which was recently damaged by shelling, in Donetsk, Ukraine, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
3 / 21
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces patrols in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A member of the Ukrainian armed forces patrols in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces patrols in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
4 / 21
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A member of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
5 / 21
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces ride on an armoured personnel carrier as they patrol the area in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Members of the Ukrainian armed forces ride on an armoured personnel carrier as they patrol the area in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces ride on an armoured personnel carrier as they patrol the area in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
6 / 21
A Ukrainian serviceman holds a mortar round together with a rose at his position in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A Ukrainian serviceman holds a mortar round together with a rose at his position in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
A Ukrainian serviceman holds a mortar round together with a rose at his position in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
7 / 21
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces walk at their positions located in the village of Pisky (Pesky) near the local airport, outside Donetsk, Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Members of the Ukrainian armed forces walk at their positions located in the village of Pisky (Pesky) near the local airport, outside Donetsk, Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces walk at their positions located in the village of Pisky (Pesky) near the local airport, outside Donetsk, Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Close
8 / 21
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces walk in the village of Pisky (Pesky) near the local airport, outside Donetsk, Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Members of the Ukrainian armed forces walk in the village of Pisky (Pesky) near the local airport, outside Donetsk, Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces walk in the village of Pisky (Pesky) near the local airport, outside Donetsk, Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Close
9 / 21
A tattered Ukrainian national flag flutters in the wind at a position held by the Ukrainian armed forces near the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A tattered Ukrainian national flag flutters in the wind at a position held by the Ukrainian armed forces near the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
A tattered Ukrainian national flag flutters in the wind at a position held by the Ukrainian armed forces near the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
10 / 21
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A member of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
11 / 21
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces are seen in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Members of the Ukrainian armed forces are seen in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces are seen in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
12 / 21
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces stands near the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A member of the Ukrainian armed forces stands near the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces stands near the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
13 / 21
A local resident walks along the street in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. . REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A local resident walks along the street in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. . REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
A local resident walks along the street in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. . REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
14 / 21
A Ukrainian serviceman digs trenches at his position in Avdeyevka near Donetsk, Ukraine, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

A Ukrainian serviceman digs trenches at his position in Avdeyevka near Donetsk, Ukraine, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
A Ukrainian serviceman digs trenches at his position in Avdeyevka near Donetsk, Ukraine, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Close
15 / 21
Bullets are seen at a Ukrainian armed forces position near the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Bullets are seen at a Ukrainian armed forces position near the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Bullets are seen at a Ukrainian armed forces position near the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
16 / 21
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces patrol the area in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Members of the Ukrainian armed forces patrol the area in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces patrol the area in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
17 / 21
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen at his position in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A member of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen at his position in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen at his position in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
18 / 21
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen near the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A member of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen near the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces is seen near the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
19 / 21
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces patrol an area in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Members of the Ukrainian armed forces patrol an area in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces patrol an area in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
20 / 21
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces patrol an area in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Members of the Ukrainian armed forces patrol an area in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2015
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces patrol an area in the town of Maryinka, eastern Ukraine, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
China raises capsized ship

China raises capsized ship

Next Slideshows

China raises capsized ship

China raises capsized ship

Rescuers work through the night on the Yangtze River to right the four-deck ship.

05 Jun 2015
Amazon River overflows

Amazon River overflows

One of the two main branches of the Amazon River floods after heavy rains.

05 Jun 2015
MERS outbreak in South Korea

MERS outbreak in South Korea

South Korea scrambles to contain the outbreak as public alarm grows.

05 Jun 2015
Scourge of the barrel bomb

Scourge of the barrel bomb

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad denies his air force has used barrel bombs, steel drums full of shrapnel and explosives.

05 Jun 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast