Ukraine Navy HQ stormed
Pro-Russian supporters walk after breaking into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Ukrainian serviceman shows his document to armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, while leaving the naval headquarters after it was taken over by pro-Russian forces in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Armed man stand at entrance of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Pro-Russian supporters break into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Ukrainian naval officer passes by armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, as he leaves the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A pro-Russian man carries a Russian flag after breaking into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A pro-Russian supporter walks through a wall after breaking into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man holds a Russian flag on the roof of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A pro-Russian man looks through a wall after breaking into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Ukrainian servicemen packs his belongings before leaving the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, stand guard at the top of a chimney located near the naval headquarters, with Russian flags installed nearby, in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Members of Crimean self-defense units walk in formation while leaving the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-Russian supporters sit on top of a Ukrainian APC after breaking into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Ukrainian naval officer (front) reacts while walking past armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, as he leaves the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-Russian supporters break into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A pro-Russian supporter takes down a Ukrainian flag after breaking into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ukrainian servicemen carry their belongings as they pass by an armed man while leaving the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Ukrainian servicemen pass by armed men while leaving the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Pro-Russian supporters sit on top of a Ukrainian APC after breaking into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Men carry a safe out of the naval headquarters after it was taken over by pro-Russian forces in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Armed pro-Russian supporters break into the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man, believed to be a Ukrainian serviceman, with belongings walks past armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, while leaving the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, walk on the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, check documents of Russian navy officers who enter the territory of the naval headquarters in Sevastopol, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
