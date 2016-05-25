Ukraine pilot Savchenko pardoned
Ukrainian servicewoman Nadiya Savchenko reacts at Boryspil International airport outside Kiev, Ukraine, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian servicewoman Nadiya Savchenko is seen in the cockpit of a plane returning to Ukraine from Russia, May 25, 2016. Mikhail Palinchak/Courtesy of Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
Ukrainian servicewoman Nadiya Savchenko greets her comrades while delivering a statement in Kiev, Ukraine, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian servicewoman Nadiya Savchenko talks to Ukrainian former Prime Minister and leader of Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) party Yulia Tymoshenko at Boryspil International airport outside Kiev, Ukraine, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian servicewoman Nadiya Savchenko embraces her comrade while delivering a statement in Kiev, Ukraine, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian servicewoman Nadiya Savchenko talks to the media next to Yulia Tymoshenko at Boryspil International airport outside Kiev, Ukraine, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian military pilot Nadiya Savchenko looks out from a defendants' cage as she attends a court hearing in Moscow March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Former Ukrainian army pilot Nadiya Savchenko listens to her lawyers Mark Feygin (L) and Ilya Novikov during a court hearing in the southern border town of Donetsk in Rostov region, Russia, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov
Former Ukrainian army pilot Nadiya Savchenko reacts from a glass-walled cage during a verdict hearing at a court in the southern border town of Donetsk in Rostov region, Russia, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Former Ukrainian army pilot Nadiya Savchenko gestures from a glass-walled cage during a verdict hearing at a court in the southern border town of Donetsk in the Rostov region, Russia, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Dancers perform with Ukrainian flag during a rally demanding the liberation of Ukrainian army pilot Nadiya Savchenko by Russia in Tbilisi, Georgia, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Nadiya Savchenko looks out from a glass-walled cage during a verdict hearing at a court in the southern border town of Donetsk in Rostov region, Russia, in this still image taken from video March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Nadiya Savchenko listens to her lawyer Nikolai Polozov from a glass-walled cage during a verdict hearing at a court in the southern border town of Donetsk in Rostov region, Russia, in this still image taken from video March 21, 2016. Regarded as a...more
Nadiya Savchenko reacts inside a defendants' cage as she attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, May 6, 2015. The judge, Leonid Stepanenko, told a courtroom in southern Russia that Savchenko had "deliberately inflicted death on two persons, acting...more
A man takes a picture of Nadiya Savchenko as she is seen during a video link on a screen installed inside a court building during a hearing in Moscow, Russia, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
People take part in a rally demanding liberation of Nadiya Savchenko by Russia, in central Kiev, Ukraine, March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A protester pulls down a surveillance camera at a building of the Russian embassy during a rally demanding the liberation of Nadiya Savchenko by Russia, in Kiev, Ukraine, March 6, 2016. Angry Ukrainians have pelted the Russian embassy in Kiev with...more
Nadiya Savchenko stands inside a defendants' cage as she attends a court hearing in Moscow April 17, 2015. Savchenko hopes to be returned to Ukraine before too long as part of an exchange deal between Moscow and Kiev. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Ukraine's former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko (C) attends a rally in support of Nadiya Savchenko near the Russian embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, March 9, 2016. Savchenko is expected to launch a new hunger strike, that would also see her refuse to take...more
Nadiya Savchenko stands inside a defendants' cage as she attends a court hearing in Moscow, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Maria Savchenko, mother of Nadiya Savchenko, arrives at a hearing at the Basmanny district court in Moscow February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Vera Savchenko, sister of Nadiya Savchenko, speaks during an interview with Reuters near pretrial detention center number one in Moscow, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Nadiya Savchenko reacts while being escorted inside a court building in Moscow, Russia, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
