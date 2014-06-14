Ukraine reclaims port city from rebels
Ukrainian servicemen from the "Azov" battalion detain men at a site of battle with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Karimov/Pool
Local residents look at destroyed vehicles at the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Smoke rises from a destroyed armored personnel carrier of the DNR (Donetsk People's Republic) at the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Ukrainian troops ride on the back of a truck near the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014.REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Ukrainian servicemen from the "Azov" battalion escort men detained at a site of battle with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Karimov/Pool
Soldiers of the Ukrainian Army who have been injured during fighting against separatists in Eastern Ukraine, lie on hospital beds in a ward at the Central Clinical Hospital of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in Kiev June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn...more
A policeman uses a mobile phone near an anti-tank mine at the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A home-made incendiary device is seen at the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Ukrainian servicemen from the "Azov" battalion detain men at a site of battle with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Karimov/Pool
A man shows pieces of used ammunition at the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Residents walk past a building at the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Residents look at a destroyed armoured personnel carrier of the DNR (Donetsk People's Reublic) at the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A resident cycles past destroyed vehicles at the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Ukrainian troops ride on the back of a truck near the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A man shows a piece of used ammunition at the site of fighting in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Ukrainian troops ride in the back of a pick-up truck in the eastern port city of Mariupol June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Next Slideshows
India this week
Our best photos from the week.
ISIL fighters in Mosul
ISIL fighters have seized territory in Iraq over the past year following the withdrawal of U.S. forces.
Opening Ceremony
The World Cup kicks off in Brazil.
World Cup protests
Brazilian police and protesters clash before the opening game of the World Cup, which has been marred by construction delays and political unrest.
MORE IN PICTURES
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Jaitley in Japan
Pictures from Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's three-day visit to Japan.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.