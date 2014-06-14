Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Jun 15, 2014 | 4:32am IST

Ukraine separatists down plane

An armed pro-Russian separatist stands guard at the site of the crash of the Il-76 Ukrainian army transport plane in Luhansk, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Sunday, June 15, 2014
Pro-Russian separatists gather ammunition at the site of the crash of the Il-76 Ukrainian army transport plane in Luhansk, June 14, 2014.REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Sunday, June 15, 2014
Pro-Russian separatists gather ammunition at the site of the crash of the Il-76 Ukrainian army transport plane in Luhansk, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Sunday, June 15, 2014
An armed pro-Russian separatist gathers ammunition at the site of the crash of the Il-76 Ukrainian army transport plane in Luhansk, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Sunday, June 15, 2014
Pro-Russian separatists search for ammunition at the site of the crash of the Il-76 Ukrainian army transport plane in Luhansk, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Sunday, June 15, 2014
An armed pro-Russian separatist gathers ammunition at the site of the crash of the Il-76 Ukrainian army transport plane in Luhansk, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Sunday, June 15, 2014
Pro-Russian separatists search for ammunition at the site of the crash of the Il-76 Ukrainian army transport plane in Luhansk, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Sunday, June 15, 2014
Pro-Russian separatists gather ammunition at the site of the crash of the Il-76 Ukrainian army transport plane in Luhansk, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Sunday, June 15, 2014
Pro-Russian separatists walk at the site of the crash of the Il-76 Ukrainian army transport plane in Luhansk, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Sunday, June 15, 2014
Pro-Russian separatists gather ammunition at the site of the crash of the Il-76 Ukrainian army transport plane in Luhansk, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Sunday, June 15, 2014
Pro-Russian separatists walk at the site of the crash of the Il-76 Ukrainian army transport plane in Luhansk, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Sunday, June 15, 2014
