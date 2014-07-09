Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jul 10, 2014

Ukraine village in ruins

A local resident stands outside buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Buildings damaged by a recent shelling are seen in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Buildings damaged by a recent shelling are seen in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Local residents walk past buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Local residents walk past buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Clay toys damaged by a recent shelling are seen in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A local resident pushes his bicycle past buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A local resident walks past buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A local resident walks past buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A local resident walks past buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A Ukrainian serviceman reads letters by a pro-Russian separatist found near a destroyed separatist position in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A local resident walks past buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A local resident stands outside buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 10, 2014
The remains of a 80mm mortar shell is seen in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A Ukrainian serviceman inspects a building damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A dog is seen outside buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Buildings damaged by a recent shelling are seen in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Buildings damaged by a recent shelling are seen in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Local residents ride bicycles past buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A shell crater and a coffin lid are seen in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Buildings damaged by a recent shelling are seen in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Local residents stand outside buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 10, 2014
The remains of a 80mm mortar shell is seen in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A local resident walks past buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A sapper inspects a 80mm mortar shell as a cat stands near by in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014.REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, July 10, 2014
