Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon May 26, 2014 | 5:30am IST

Ukraine votes

Ukrainian businessman, politician and presidential candidate Petro Poroshenko speaks to supporters in front of a display showing exit poll results for himself and other candidates (L-R) Yulia Tymoshenko, Oleh Lyashko, Anatoly Gritsenko, Serhiy Tigipko, Mykhailo Dobkin and Vadim Rabinovich at his election headquarters in Kiev, May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mykola Lazarenko/Pool

Ukrainian businessman, politician and presidential candidate Petro Poroshenko speaks to supporters in front of a display showing exit poll results for himself and other candidates (L-R) Yulia Tymoshenko, Oleh Lyashko, Anatoly Gritsenko, Serhiy...more

Monday, May 26, 2014
Ukrainian businessman, politician and presidential candidate Petro Poroshenko speaks to supporters in front of a display showing exit poll results for himself and other candidates (L-R) Yulia Tymoshenko, Oleh Lyashko, Anatoly Gritsenko, Serhiy Tigipko, Mykhailo Dobkin and Vadim Rabinovich at his election headquarters in Kiev, May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mykola Lazarenko/Pool
Close
1 / 25
Members of the election commission empty ballot boxes in a polling station in the town of Rohatyn in western Ukraine May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Members of the election commission empty ballot boxes in a polling station in the town of Rohatyn in western Ukraine May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Monday, May 26, 2014
Members of the election commission empty ballot boxes in a polling station in the town of Rohatyn in western Ukraine May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
2 / 25
An elderly voter casts her vote in a mobile ballot box in the village of Kodra in North Ukraine May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

An elderly voter casts her vote in a mobile ballot box in the village of Kodra in North Ukraine May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Monday, May 26, 2014
An elderly voter casts her vote in a mobile ballot box in the village of Kodra in North Ukraine May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
Close
3 / 25
A child looks out as voters fill out ballot papers in booths during voting in a presidential election at a polling station in the village of Kodra in North Ukraine May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

A child looks out as voters fill out ballot papers in booths during voting in a presidential election at a polling station in the village of Kodra in North Ukraine May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Monday, May 26, 2014
A child looks out as voters fill out ballot papers in booths during voting in a presidential election at a polling station in the village of Kodra in North Ukraine May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
Close
4 / 25
Pro-Russian separatists stand guard outside the house of Rinat Akhmetov in the eastern city of Donetsk May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Pro-Russian separatists stand guard outside the house of Rinat Akhmetov in the eastern city of Donetsk May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Monday, May 26, 2014
Pro-Russian separatists stand guard outside the house of Rinat Akhmetov in the eastern city of Donetsk May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
5 / 25
A prisoner serving a life sentence collects his ballot paper before casting his vote in a mobile ballot box in the maximum security zone of the Sofiyevskaya prison in the town of Volnyansk in the Zaparozhye region May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A prisoner serving a life sentence collects his ballot paper before casting his vote in a mobile ballot box in the maximum security zone of the Sofiyevskaya prison in the town of Volnyansk in the Zaparozhye region May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, May 26, 2014
A prisoner serving a life sentence collects his ballot paper before casting his vote in a mobile ballot box in the maximum security zone of the Sofiyevskaya prison in the town of Volnyansk in the Zaparozhye region May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 25
Priests queue to collect their ballot papers before voting in a presidential election at a polling station in Kiev May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Priests queue to collect their ballot papers before voting in a presidential election at a polling station in Kiev May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, May 26, 2014
Priests queue to collect their ballot papers before voting in a presidential election at a polling station in Kiev May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 25
A man casts his vote in a mobile ballot box in the village of Kosmach in the Ivano-Frankivsk region of western Ukraine May 25, 2014. Ukrainians voted on Sunday for a leader they hope will save their country from bankruptcy, dismemberment and civil war, but eastern cities were turned into ghost towns where armed separatist fighters kept polling stations shut. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)

A man casts his vote in a mobile ballot box in the village of Kosmach in the Ivano-Frankivsk region of western Ukraine May 25, 2014. Ukrainians voted on Sunday for a leader they hope will save their country from bankruptcy, dismemberment and civil...more

Monday, May 26, 2014
A man casts his vote in a mobile ballot box in the village of Kosmach in the Ivano-Frankivsk region of western Ukraine May 25, 2014. Ukrainians voted on Sunday for a leader they hope will save their country from bankruptcy, dismemberment and civil war, but eastern cities were turned into ghost towns where armed separatist fighters kept polling stations shut. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)
Close
8 / 25
A member of the election commission carries a mobile ballot box in the village of the village of Zabuyannia May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

A member of the election commission carries a mobile ballot box in the village of the village of Zabuyannia May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Monday, May 26, 2014
A member of the election commission carries a mobile ballot box in the village of the village of Zabuyannia May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
Close
9 / 25
A member of the Ukrainian election commission assists an elderly voter before she casts her vote in a mobile ballot box in the village of Kodra in North Ukraine May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

A member of the Ukrainian election commission assists an elderly voter before she casts her vote in a mobile ballot box in the village of Kodra in North Ukraine May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Monday, May 26, 2014
A member of the Ukrainian election commission assists an elderly voter before she casts her vote in a mobile ballot box in the village of Kodra in North Ukraine May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
Close
10 / 25
Pro-Russian militiamen stand outside the house of Rinat Akhmetov in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk May 25, 2014. Scores of armed pro-Russian separatists massed outside the walled home of Ukraine's richest man, Akhmetov, in Donetsk as Ukrainians voted for a new president. The rebels, roundly denounced by Akhmetov, have prevented voting in Donetsk, an industrial hub of a million people, and other parts of mainly Russian-speaking eastern Ukraine, where they have declared "people's republics" outside Kiev's control. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Pro-Russian militiamen stand outside the house of Rinat Akhmetov in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk May 25, 2014. Scores of armed pro-Russian separatists massed outside the walled home of Ukraine's richest man, Akhmetov, in Donetsk as...more

Monday, May 26, 2014
Pro-Russian militiamen stand outside the house of Rinat Akhmetov in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk May 25, 2014. Scores of armed pro-Russian separatists massed outside the walled home of Ukraine's richest man, Akhmetov, in Donetsk as Ukrainians voted for a new president. The rebels, roundly denounced by Akhmetov, have prevented voting in Donetsk, an industrial hub of a million people, and other parts of mainly Russian-speaking eastern Ukraine, where they have declared "people's republics" outside Kiev's control. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
11 / 25
A Ukrainian woman hands a bottle of water to pro-Russian militiamen standing in front of the house of Rinat Akhmetov in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Ukrainian woman hands a bottle of water to pro-Russian militiamen standing in front of the house of Rinat Akhmetov in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Monday, May 26, 2014
A Ukrainian woman hands a bottle of water to pro-Russian militiamen standing in front of the house of Rinat Akhmetov in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
12 / 25
A member of the Ukrainian election commission assists an elderly voter before she casts her vote in a mobile ballot box in the village of Nyzkovka May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A member of the Ukrainian election commission assists an elderly voter before she casts her vote in a mobile ballot box in the village of Nyzkovka May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, May 26, 2014
A member of the Ukrainian election commission assists an elderly voter before she casts her vote in a mobile ballot box in the village of Nyzkovka May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 25
A man looks at his ballot paper during voting in a presidential election at a polling station in Kiev May 25, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A man looks at his ballot paper during voting in a presidential election at a polling station in Kiev May 25, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, May 26, 2014
A man looks at his ballot paper during voting in a presidential election at a polling station in Kiev May 25, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
14 / 25
A voter looks at their ballot paper during voting in a presidential election at a polling station in Kiev May 25, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A voter looks at their ballot paper during voting in a presidential election at a polling station in Kiev May 25, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Monday, May 26, 2014
A voter looks at their ballot paper during voting in a presidential election at a polling station in Kiev May 25, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
15 / 25
A woman casts her vote in a mobile ballot box in the village of Kosmach in the Ivano-Frankivsk region of western Ukraine May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A woman casts her vote in a mobile ballot box in the village of Kosmach in the Ivano-Frankivsk region of western Ukraine May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Monday, May 26, 2014
A woman casts her vote in a mobile ballot box in the village of Kosmach in the Ivano-Frankivsk region of western Ukraine May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
16 / 25
A woman looks on after voting as a member of the election commission leaves with a mobile ballot box in the village of Kosmach in the Ivano-Frankivsk region of western Ukraine May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A woman looks on after voting as a member of the election commission leaves with a mobile ballot box in the village of Kosmach in the Ivano-Frankivsk region of western Ukraine May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Monday, May 26, 2014
A woman looks on after voting as a member of the election commission leaves with a mobile ballot box in the village of Kosmach in the Ivano-Frankivsk region of western Ukraine May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
17 / 25
Ukraine's Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk casts his vote in a presidential election at polling station in Kiev May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool

Ukraine's Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk casts his vote in a presidential election at polling station in Kiev May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool

Monday, May 26, 2014
Ukraine's Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk casts his vote in a presidential election at polling station in Kiev May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool
Close
18 / 25
A man leaves a booth before casting his vote in a presidential election at a polling station in the village of Dobropillya in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

A man leaves a booth before casting his vote in a presidential election at a polling station in the village of Dobropillya in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

Monday, May 26, 2014
A man leaves a booth before casting his vote in a presidential election at a polling station in the village of Dobropillya in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
Close
19 / 25
A Ukrainian soldier lets a relative cast his vote in a presidential election at a polling station in Lviv May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Roman Baluk

A Ukrainian soldier lets a relative cast his vote in a presidential election at a polling station in Lviv May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Roman Baluk

Monday, May 26, 2014
A Ukrainian soldier lets a relative cast his vote in a presidential election at a polling station in Lviv May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Roman Baluk
Close
20 / 25
Ukrainian soldiers fill out their ballots in voting booths at polling station in the village of Desna in the Chernihiv region of Ukraine May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Grishin

Ukrainian soldiers fill out their ballots in voting booths at polling station in the village of Desna in the Chernihiv region of Ukraine May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Grishin

Monday, May 26, 2014
Ukrainian soldiers fill out their ballots in voting booths at polling station in the village of Desna in the Chernihiv region of Ukraine May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Grishin
Close
21 / 25
Former prime minister and Presidential candidate Yulia Tymoshenko collects her ballot papers during a presidential election at a polling station in Dnipropetrovsk May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Former prime minister and Presidential candidate Yulia Tymoshenko collects her ballot papers during a presidential election at a polling station in Dnipropetrovsk May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Monday, May 26, 2014
Former prime minister and Presidential candidate Yulia Tymoshenko collects her ballot papers during a presidential election at a polling station in Dnipropetrovsk May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
22 / 25
A man casts his vote in a presidential election at a polling station in the village of Kosmach in the Ivano-Frankivsk region of western Ukraine May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A man casts his vote in a presidential election at a polling station in the village of Kosmach in the Ivano-Frankivsk region of western Ukraine May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Monday, May 26, 2014
A man casts his vote in a presidential election at a polling station in the village of Kosmach in the Ivano-Frankivsk region of western Ukraine May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
23 / 25
Ukrainian businessman, politician and presidential candidate Petro Poroshenko and his wife Maryna, cast their votes during a presidential election at a polling station in Kiev May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mykola Lazarenko/Pool

Ukrainian businessman, politician and presidential candidate Petro Poroshenko and his wife Maryna, cast their votes during a presidential election at a polling station in Kiev May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mykola Lazarenko/Pool

Monday, May 26, 2014
Ukrainian businessman, politician and presidential candidate Petro Poroshenko and his wife Maryna, cast their votes during a presidential election at a polling station in Kiev May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mykola Lazarenko/Pool
Close
24 / 25
An election official sits in front of a wall covered with information of candidates during Ukraine's presidential elections at a polling station in the eastern Ukrainian town of Krasnoermeisk (Red Army), northwest of Donetsk May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

An election official sits in front of a wall covered with information of candidates during Ukraine's presidential elections at a polling station in the eastern Ukrainian town of Krasnoermeisk (Red Army), northwest of Donetsk May 25, 2014....more

Monday, May 26, 2014
An election official sits in front of a wall covered with information of candidates during Ukraine's presidential elections at a polling station in the eastern Ukrainian town of Krasnoermeisk (Red Army), northwest of Donetsk May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
India This Week

India This Week

Next Slideshows

India This Week

India This Week

Some of our best India photos from this week.

25 May 2014
Attack on Somali parliament

Attack on Somali parliament

Al Qaeda-linked militants attack Somalia's parliament.

25 May 2014
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

24 May 2014
Clashes in east Ukraine

Clashes in east Ukraine

Violence breaks out between pro-Russian separatists and pro-Ukrainian forces.

24 May 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures