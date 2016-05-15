Ukraine wins Eurovision
Ukraine's Jamala reacts on winning the Eurovision Song Contest final at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, May 14, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Russia's Sergey Lazarev (C) reacts during the final vote counting during the Eurovision Song Contest final. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Ukraine's Jamala reacts on winning the Eurovision Song Contest final. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Ukraine's Jamala performs her winning song "1944". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Australia's Dami Im cheers in the Green Room. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Sergey Lazarev representing Russia performs with the song "You Are The Only One". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Jamala representing Ukraine performs with the song "1944". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Barei representing Spain performs with the song "Say Yay!". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Dami Im representing Australia performs with the song "Sound of Silence". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Hovi Star representing Israel performs with the song "Made of Stars". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Iveta Mukuchyan representing Armenia performs with the song "LoveWave". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Nina Kraljic representing Croatia performs with the song "Lighthouse". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Amir representing France performs with the song "J'ai cherche". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Zoe representing Austria performs with the song "Loin d'ici". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Jamie-Lee Kriewitz representing Germany performs with the song "Ghost". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Douwe Bob representing the Netherlands performs with the song "Slow Down". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Laura Tesoro representing Belgium performs with the song "What's the Pressure". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Sanja Vucic ZAA representing Serbia performs with the song "Goodbye". TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Ukraine's Jamala reacts on winning the Eurovision Song Contest final. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Ukraine's Jamala reacts on winning the Eurovision Song Contest final. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Celebrity portraits
Up close and personal with famous faces.
Barefoot Julia at Cannes
Cast member Julia Roberts walks barefoot on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Money Monster" at Cannes.
Eurovision semifinals
Highlights from the semifinals of the Eurovision song contest.
Billboard's highest-paid of 2015
The musicians who made the most cash last year.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.