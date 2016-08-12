Ukraine's front line
A Ukrainian serviceman is seen at his position on the front line in Krasnogorivka near Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian serviceman is seen at his position on the front line in Krasnogorivka near Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian serviceman is seen at his position on the front line in Krasnogorivka near Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian serviceman is seen at his position on the front line in Krasnogorivka near Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian serviceman is seen at his position on the front line in Krasnogorivka near Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian serviceman is seen at his position on the front line in Krasnogorivka near Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian servicemen are seen at their positions on the front line near Avdeyevka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian serviceman is seen at his position on the front line near Avdeyevka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian serviceman is seen at his position on the front line in Krasnogorivka near Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian servicemen are seen at their positions on the front line near Avdeyevka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian serviceman is seen at his position on the front line in Krasnogorivka near Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian serviceman is seen at his position on the front line in Krasnogorivka near Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian servicemen are seen at their positions on the front line near Avdeyevka, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian serviceman is seen at his position on the front line in Krasnogorivka near Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian serviceman is seen at his position on the front line in Krasnogorivka near Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Next Slideshows
Blasts in Thailand resort towns
A series of blasts hit three of the most popular tourist resorts as well as towns in southern Thailand, killing four people and wounding dozens, days after the...
Rio Olympics: Day 6
Highlights from the sixth day of competition at the Rio Games.
Forest fires ravage Portugal
Thousands of Portuguese firefighters struggled to control nearly 200 forest fires after flames killed at least four people on the mainland and the island of...
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.