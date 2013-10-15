Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Oct 16, 2013 | 2:35am IST

Ukraine's last conscripts

<p>A Ukrainian conscript goes through a medical test in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. One of the largest post-Soviet Republics, Ukraine, says goodbye to the conscription inherited from the Soviet Union by focusing on a high-tech professional army based on a western model. Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich declared on Monday that Ukrainian Armed Forces will call the last conscript in October. The last call will be for 11,000 people. Ukraine's Armed Forces has about 180,000 people. Kiev plans to cut its armed forces to 122,000 people in the next five years. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A Ukrainian conscript goes through a medical test in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. One of the largest post-Soviet Republics, Ukraine, says goodbye to the conscription inherited from the Soviet Union by focusing on a high-tech...more

Wednesday, October 16, 2013

A Ukrainian conscript goes through a medical test in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. One of the largest post-Soviet Republics, Ukraine, says goodbye to the conscription inherited from the Soviet Union by focusing on a high-tech professional army based on a western model. Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich declared on Monday that Ukrainian Armed Forces will call the last conscript in October. The last call will be for 11,000 people. Ukraine's Armed Forces has about 180,000 people. Kiev plans to cut its armed forces to 122,000 people in the next five years. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
1 / 10
<p>A Ukrainian conscript goes through a medical test in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A Ukrainian conscript goes through a medical test in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, October 16, 2013

A Ukrainian conscript goes through a medical test in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
2 / 10
<p>An artist performs as Ukrainian conscripts line up during a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

An artist performs as Ukrainian conscripts line up during a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, October 16, 2013

An artist performs as Ukrainian conscripts line up during a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
3 / 10
<p>Ukrainian conscripts line up during a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Ukrainian conscripts line up during a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, October 16, 2013

Ukrainian conscripts line up during a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
4 / 10
<p>Ukrainian conscripts line up during a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Ukrainian conscripts line up during a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, October 16, 2013

Ukrainian conscripts line up during a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
5 / 10
<p>Ukrainian conscripts march during a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Ukrainian conscripts march during a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, October 16, 2013

Ukrainian conscripts march during a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
6 / 10
<p>Ukrainian conscripts line up during a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Ukrainian conscripts line up during a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, October 16, 2013

Ukrainian conscripts line up during a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
7 / 10
<p>Ukrainian conscripts line up during a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Ukrainian conscripts line up during a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, October 16, 2013

Ukrainian conscripts line up during a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
8 / 10
<p>A Ukrainian conscript rests with his friends before the ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A Ukrainian conscript rests with his friends before the ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, October 16, 2013

A Ukrainian conscript rests with his friends before the ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
9 / 10
<p>Ukrainian conscripts leave a recruitment office after a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Ukrainian conscripts leave a recruitment office after a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, October 16, 2013

Ukrainian conscripts leave a recruitment office after a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
The Madeleine McCann case

The Madeleine McCann case

Next Slideshows

The Madeleine McCann case

The Madeleine McCann case

Police conducting a global search for Madeleine McCann, a British girl who disappeared in 2007, have come up with a new version of events surrounding her...

16 Oct 2013
Cyclone Phailin pounds India

Cyclone Phailin pounds India

Cyclone Phailin left a trail of destruction along the country's east coast on Sunday.

15 Oct 2013
Earthquake in the Philippines

Earthquake in the Philippines

A powerful earthquake struck islands popular with tourists in the Philippines killing dozens and causing widespread damage to infrastructure.

15 Oct 2013
Nobel Prize winners

Nobel Prize winners

The 2013 winners announced so far.

14 Oct 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Unrest in Kashmir

Unrest in Kashmir

Violent protests erupt again in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures