Ukraine's last conscripts
A Ukrainian conscript goes through a medical test in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. One of the largest post-Soviet Republics, Ukraine, says goodbye to the conscription inherited from the Soviet Union by focusing on a high-tech...more
A Ukrainian conscript goes through a medical test in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. One of the largest post-Soviet Republics, Ukraine, says goodbye to the conscription inherited from the Soviet Union by focusing on a high-tech professional army based on a western model. Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich declared on Monday that Ukrainian Armed Forces will call the last conscript in October. The last call will be for 11,000 people. Ukraine's Armed Forces has about 180,000 people. Kiev plans to cut its armed forces to 122,000 people in the next five years. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian conscript goes through a medical test in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An artist performs as Ukrainian conscripts line up during a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian conscripts line up during a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian conscripts march during a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian conscripts line up during a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian conscript rests with his friends before the ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army at the parade square in a recruitment office in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian conscripts leave a recruitment office after a ceremony marking the last set of conscripts in the Ukrainian army in Kiev, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
