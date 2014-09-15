Ukraine's strained ceasefire
A man inspects the insides of a turret from a Ukrainian armored personnel carrier (APC) in the village of Lutugine just outside Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Ukrainian paratrooper stands on a self-propelled gun near Zhdanivka September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian soldiers from the volunteer battalion Shakhtarsk attend a training session on the outskirts of the southern coastal town of Mariupol September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
People walk past the remains of a burnt-out Ukrainian armored vehicle in the village of Lutugine just outside Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Ukrainian paratrooper rides on an armored vehicle near Zhdanivka September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A pro-Russian rebels walks past a building at the destroyed airport in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014.REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Ukrainian soldier from the volunteer battalion Shakhtarsk attends a training session on the outskirts of the southern coastal town of Mariupol September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A woman rides a bicycle past the remains of a burnt-out Ukrainian armored personnel carrier (APC) in the village of Lutugine just outside Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Two men push a bicycle past a direction board in the village of Lutugine just outside Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Pro-Russian rebels inspect a destroyed Ukrainian tank in the village of Lutugine just outside Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A burnt-out plane is seen at the destroyed airport in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Ukrainian soldier from the volunteer battalion Shakhtarsk fires a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) while attending a training session on the outskirts of the southern coastal town of Mariupol September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A pro-Russian rebel stands by a building at the destroyed airport in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A pro-Russian rebel walks by a burnt-out plane at the destroyed airport in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Ukrainian soldiers from the volunteer battalion Shakhtarsk attend a training session on the outskirts of the southern coastal town of Mariupol September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A pro-Russian rebel holds his rifle at the destroyed airport in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Pro-Russian rebels stand near a burnt-out Ukrainian tank outside the destroyed airport in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People stand near the burnt-out remains of Ukrainian armored vehicles in the village of Lutugine just outside Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman embraces her friend, a volunteer of Ukrainian self-defence battalion "Azov", after he returned from the front line in Eastern regions of Ukraine, in Kiev September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian paratroopers ride on an armoured vehicle near Debaltseve September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
