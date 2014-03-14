Edition:
Pictures | Sat Mar 15, 2014 | 1:00am IST

Ukrainian military exercises

<p>Ukrainian servicemen take part in a military drill near the city of Mykolaiv, also known as Nikolayev, in southern Ukraine, northwest of the Crimean peninsula March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

Saturday, March 15, 2014

<p>Ukrainian servicemen take part in a military drill near the city of Mykolaiv, also known as Nikolayev, in southern Ukraine, northwest of the Crimean peninsula March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

Saturday, March 15, 2014

<p>A Ukrainian army MI-24 military helicopter takes part in a military exercise near the village of Goncharivske March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Saturday, March 15, 2014

<p>An Ukrainian tank takes part in the military exercise near Kharkiv March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Saturday, March 15, 2014

<p>A Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile system takes part in a military exercise near the village of Goncharivske March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Saturday, March 15, 2014

<p>Ukrainian soldiers take part in a military exercise near the village of Goncharivske March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Saturday, March 15, 2014

<p>An Ukrainian tank takes part in a military exercise near Kharkiv March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Saturday, March 15, 2014

<p>Ukrainian tanks take part in a military exercise near Kharkiv March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Saturday, March 15, 2014

<p>A Ukrainian tank takes part in a military exercise near the village of Goncharivske March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Saturday, March 15, 2014

<p>Ukrainian soldiers take part in a military exercise near the village of Goncharivske March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Saturday, March 15, 2014

<p>Ukrainian servicemen take part in a military drill near the city of Mykolaiv, also known as Nikolayev, in southern Ukraine northwest of the Crimean peninsula March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

Saturday, March 15, 2014

<p>An Ukrainian soldier takes part in a military exercise near Kharkiv March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Saturday, March 15, 2014

<p>A Ukrainian tank takes part in a military exercise near the village of Goncharivske March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Saturday, March 15, 2014

<p>A helicopter, bearing a United Nations sign, is seen during a military drill conducted by Ukrainian servicemen near the city of Mykolaiv, also known as Nikolayev, in southern Ukraine, northwest of the Crimean peninsula March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

A helicopter, bearing a United Nations sign, is seen during a military drill conducted by Ukrainian servicemen near the city of Mykolaiv, also known as Nikolayev, in southern Ukraine, northwest of the Crimean peninsula March 14, 2014.

Saturday, March 15, 2014

<p>Tanks drive during a military drill conducted by Ukrainian servicemen near the city of Mykolaiv, also known as Nikolayev, in southern Ukraine, northwest of the Crimean peninsula March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

Saturday, March 15, 2014

<p>A Ukrainian serviceman takes part in a military drill near the city of Mykolaiv, also known as Nikolayev, in southern Ukraine, northwest of the Crimean peninsula March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

Saturday, March 15, 2014

<p>Ukrainian servicemen take part in a military drill near the city of Mykolaiv, also known as Nikolayev, in southern Ukraine, northwest of the Crimean peninsula March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

Saturday, March 15, 2014

<p>Ukrainian servicemen take part in a military drill near the city of Mykolaiv, also known as Nikolayev, in southern Ukraine, northwest of the Crimean peninsula March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

Saturday, March 15, 2014

<p>Ukrainian servicemen take part in a military drill near the city of Mykolaiv, also known as Nikolayev, in southern Ukraine, northwest of the Crimean peninsula March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

Saturday, March 15, 2014

<p>Ukrainian soldiers take part in a military exercise near Kharkiv March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Saturday, March 15, 2014

