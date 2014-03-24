Edition:
Ukrainian troops leave Crimea

<p>Crew members of the blockaded Ukrainian naval landing vessel "Konstantin Olshansky" come ashore after leaving the ship in Donuzlav bay in Crimea March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>Crew members of the blockaded Ukrainian naval landing vessel "Konstantin Olshansky" come ashore after leaving the ship in Donuzlav bay in Crimea March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>A woman kisses a Ukrainian marine in front of a Ukrainian marine base in the Crimean port city of Feodosia, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

<p>Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, drive an armoured vehicle onto the territory of a military airbase as they attempt to take over in the Crimean town of Belbek near Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

<p>Members of pro-Russian self-defense units move in the direction of a military airbase as they attempt to take over in the Crimean town of Belbek near Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

<p>An armed man, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard as a Ukrainian officer passes by at a military airbase in the Crimean town of Belbek near Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

<p>A Ukrainian serviceman talks to members of Crimean self-defence units at a military base in the Crimean town of Belbek, outside Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

<p>A Ukrainian serviceman holds a flag of Ukraine and smokes at a military base in the Crimean town of Belbek, near Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

<p>A Russian military officer gets into a car after expressing an ultimatum to Ukrainian Colonel Yuli Mamchur, demanding Ukrainian servicemen to leave a military base in the Crimean town of Belbek near Sevastopol March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

<p>Russian troops guard a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

<p>Family of Ukrainian servicemen wait near belongings as they leave their base in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>Ukrainian servicemen carry their belongings as they leave their base in the village of Lyubimovka near Sevastopol March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>A woman and a child walk past an armored vehicle at a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

<p>Ukrainian soldiers walk inside a military base in Perevalnoye, near the Crimean city of Simferopol March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

<p>A Ukrainian serviceman closes a gate on a Ukrainian military base in the Crimean town of Belbek March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

