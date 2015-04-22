Edition:
Ultimate warriors

Chechen soldiers, representing Russia and wearing uniforms stitched with Chechen flags, compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A Lebanese soldier competes in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A Jordanian soldier competes in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Chechen soldiers, representing Russia and wearing uniforms stitched with Chechen flags, compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Chechen soldiers, representing Russia and wearing uniforms stitched with Chechen flags, compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Chechen soldiers, representing Russia and wearing uniforms stitched with Chechen flags, compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

An Afghan soldier competes in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A Jordanian soldier competes in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Lebanese soldiers compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015.REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Lebanese soldiers compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A member of the Jordanian police women's team competes in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Iraqi soldiers compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Members of the Palestinian police team compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Afghan soldiers compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

U.S. soldiers take a break in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Lebanese soldiers compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

