Ultimate warriors
Chechen soldiers, representing Russia and wearing uniforms stitched with Chechen flags, compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Lebanese soldier competes in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Jordanian soldier competes in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Chechen soldiers, representing Russia and wearing uniforms stitched with Chechen flags, compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Chechen soldiers, representing Russia and wearing uniforms stitched with Chechen flags, compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Chechen soldiers, representing Russia and wearing uniforms stitched with Chechen flags, compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
An Afghan soldier competes in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Jordanian soldier competes in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Lebanese soldiers compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015.REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Lebanese soldiers compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A member of the Jordanian police women's team competes in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Iraqi soldiers compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Members of the Palestinian police team compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Afghan soldiers compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
U.S. soldiers take a break in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Lebanese soldiers compete in the 7th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Next Slideshows
Israel remembers
Israel commemorates its fallen soldiers and celebrates independence.
Salvador prison gang transfer
El Salvador transfers 1,177 inmates to curb gang violence activity in its prisons.
Unusual pets
Some unconventional choices for animal companions.
Dry times in California
Adapting to life during California's multi-year drought.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.
Ukraine Pride faces protests
Around 200 people protest as thousands march for gay pride in Kiev in a parade flanked by a thick cordon of helmeted police.
Endgame in Mosul
Iraqi forces begin storming the Islamic State-held Old City of Mosul, in an assault they hope will be the last in the eight-month-old campaign to seize the militants' stronghold.
After the Grenfell fire
The death toll from a fire that ravaged London's Grenfell Tower block last week has risen to 79.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.