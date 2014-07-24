Edition:
India

UN school in Gaza hit

Thursday, July 24, 2014

A Palestinian boy cries after being evacuated from a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, which witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Thursday, July 24, 2014
A Palestinian boy cries after being evacuated from a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, which witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
1 / 20
Thursday, July 24, 2014

Relatives of Palestinians, whom medics said were killed in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, mourn outside a hospital morgue in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Relatives of Palestinians, whom medics said were killed in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, mourn outside a hospital morgue in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
2 / 20
Thursday, July 24, 2014

Blood stains the steps of a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that police said was hit by an Israeli shell, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Blood stains the steps of a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that police said was hit by an Israeli shell, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
3 / 20
Thursday, July 24, 2014

A Palestinian girl, whom medics said was wounded in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, is treated at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Thursday, July 24, 2014
A Palestinian girl, whom medics said was wounded in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, is treated at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
4 / 20
Thursday, July 24, 2014

A relative of Palestinians, whom medics said were killed in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, mourns at a hospital in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Thursday, July 24, 2014
A relative of Palestinians, whom medics said were killed in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, mourns at a hospital in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
5 / 20
Thursday, July 24, 2014

A Palestinian man holds a girl, whom medics said was injured in an Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Thursday, July 24, 2014
A Palestinian man holds a girl, whom medics said was injured in an Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
6 / 20
Thursday, July 24, 2014

A Palestinian girl, whom medics said was wounded in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, lies on a bed at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Thursday, July 24, 2014
A Palestinian girl, whom medics said was wounded in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, lies on a bed at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
7 / 20
Thursday, July 24, 2014

A disabled Palestinian lies on seats after being evacuated from a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, which witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Thursday, July 24, 2014
A disabled Palestinian lies on seats after being evacuated from a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, which witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
8 / 20
Thursday, July 24, 2014

A crater marks the centre of a courtyard at a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that police said was hit by an Israeli shell, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Thursday, July 24, 2014
A crater marks the centre of a courtyard at a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that police said was hit by an Israeli shell, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
9 / 20
Thursday, July 24, 2014

Relatives of Palestinians whom medics said were killed in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, mourn at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Relatives of Palestinians whom medics said were killed in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, mourn at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
10 / 20
Thursday, July 24, 2014

An abandoned shoe sits beside drying blood at a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that police said was hit by an Israeli shell, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Thursday, July 24, 2014
An abandoned shoe sits beside drying blood at a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that police said was hit by an Israeli shell, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
11 / 20
Thursday, July 24, 2014

A Palestinian boy, whom medics said was wounded in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, sits at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Thursday, July 24, 2014
A Palestinian boy, whom medics said was wounded in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, sits at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
12 / 20
Thursday, July 24, 2014

A Palestinian boy is carried after being evacuated from a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, which witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Thursday, July 24, 2014
A Palestinian boy is carried after being evacuated from a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, which witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
13 / 20
Thursday, July 24, 2014

A relative of Palestinians whom medics said were killed in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, reacts at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Thursday, July 24, 2014
A relative of Palestinians whom medics said were killed in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, reacts at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
14 / 20
Thursday, July 24, 2014

Palestinian children who fled what medics said was Israeli shelling that hit a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, sit in shock at a hospital in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Palestinian children who fled what medics said was Israeli shelling that hit a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, sit in shock at a hospital in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
15 / 20
Thursday, July 24, 2014

A Palestinian mother comforts her child after what medics said was an Israeli shell that hit a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, at a hospital in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Thursday, July 24, 2014
A Palestinian mother comforts her child after what medics said was an Israeli shell that hit a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, at a hospital in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
16 / 20
Thursday, July 24, 2014

Medics treat Palestinians, whom they said were wounded in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Medics treat Palestinians, whom they said were wounded in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
17 / 20
Thursday, July 24, 2014

Relatives of Palestinians whom medics said were killed in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, react at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Thursday, July 24, 2014
Relatives of Palestinians whom medics said were killed in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, react at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
18 / 20
Thursday, July 24, 2014

A Palestinian woman holds an infant, whom medics said was injured in an Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Thursday, July 24, 2014
A Palestinian woman holds an infant, whom medics said was injured in an Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
19 / 20
Thursday, July 24, 2014

A relative (C) of Palestinians whom medics said were killed in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, reacts outside a hospital morgue in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Thursday, July 24, 2014
A relative (C) of Palestinians whom medics said were killed in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, reacts outside a hospital morgue in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
20 / 20

UN school in Gaza hit

UN school in Gaza hit Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

From Kandahar to Idaho

From Kandahar to Idaho
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Editor's choice

All Collections

Editor's choice

8:30am IST

Paris Haute Couture

All Collections

Paris Haute Couture

7:30am IST

Brazil's prisons on edge

All Collections

Brazil's prisons on edge

4:20am IST

Tornados ravage Georgia

All Collections

Tornados ravage Georgia

2:45am IST

Wildfires raging in Chile

All Collections

Wildfires raging in Chile

2:05am IST

Best of the Australian Open

All Collections

Best of the Australian Open

1:35am IST

What Islamic State left behind

All Collections

What Islamic State left behind

1:00am IST

On the frontlines of Mosul

All Collections

On the frontlines of Mosul

Monday, January 23, 2017

View More Slideshows »