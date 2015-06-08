Uncertainty in Turkey

Supporters of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) light flares as they celebrate along a street after the parliamentary election in Diyarbakir, Turkey, June 7, 2015. Partial results from Turkey's parliamentary election on Sunday put the...more

Supporters of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) light flares as they celebrate along a street after the parliamentary election in Diyarbakir, Turkey, June 7, 2015. Partial results from Turkey's parliamentary election on Sunday put the ruling AK Party on 43.6 percent of the vote, with just under two-thirds of ballots counted, a level which could leave it struggling to form a single-party government. The results, broadcast by CNN Turk, put the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) at 10.6 percent, just above the 10 percent threshold needed for it to enter parliament. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

