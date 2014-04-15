Under a blood moon
The moon in eclipse in Brasilia, Brazil, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
The moon in eclipse in Brasilia, Brazil, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A shadow falls on the moon as seen from Mexico City April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A shadow falls on the moon as seen from Mexico City April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
The partial lunar eclipse is seen atop an antenna installed on the roof of a high-rise building in Tokyo April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
The partial lunar eclipse is seen atop an antenna installed on the roof of a high-rise building in Tokyo April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
The moon is shown in eclipse over Salt Lake City, Utah, late April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The moon is shown in eclipse over Salt Lake City, Utah, late April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A man takes a picture during moon rise in a suburb of Shanghai April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man takes a picture during moon rise in a suburb of Shanghai April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
A shadow falls on the moon as seen from Mexico City April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A shadow falls on the moon as seen from Mexico City April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
The moon is shown in eclipse in Brasilia, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
The moon is shown in eclipse in Brasilia, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
The moon is seen behind a National Bank of Argentina branch at the end of a total lunar eclipse Buenos Aires April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
The moon is seen behind a National Bank of Argentina branch at the end of a total lunar eclipse Buenos Aires April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
The moon is shown in its final eclipse over Los Angeles, early April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
The moon is shown in its final eclipse over Los Angeles, early April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Aerospace photographer William Hartenstein uses his telescope to photograph the lunar eclipse from Los Angeles, late April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Aerospace photographer William Hartenstein uses his telescope to photograph the lunar eclipse from Los Angeles, late April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
The moon is seen as it begins a total lunar eclipse over Buenos Aires April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
The moon is seen as it begins a total lunar eclipse over Buenos Aires April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
People wait in line to board shuttle buses that will transport them to the Griffith Park Observatory to witness the lunar eclipse from Los Angeles, late April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
People wait in line to board shuttle buses that will transport them to the Griffith Park Observatory to witness the lunar eclipse from Los Angeles, late April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
The moon is shown in eclipse from Los Angeles, late April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
The moon is shown in eclipse from Los Angeles, late April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A woman points her camera while waiting for a total lunar eclipse at Chabot Space and Science Center in Oakland, California April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A woman points her camera while waiting for a total lunar eclipse at Chabot Space and Science Center in Oakland, California April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A shadow falls on the moon as it undergoes a total lunar eclipse as seen from Mexico City April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A shadow falls on the moon as it undergoes a total lunar eclipse as seen from Mexico City April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Next Slideshows
Fighting for Assad
On the front with Syrian forces loyal to the regime.
Mom-in-chief
The many roles of Michelle Obama.
Thailand's Songkran Festival
Heralding the coming of spring, revelers soak each other with water in Thailand.
Bizarre buildings
Weird buildings around the world.
MORE IN PICTURES
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.
India This Week
Our best India pictures from this week.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.