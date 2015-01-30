Edition:
Pictures | Sat Jan 31, 2015 | 4:50am IST

Under fire in Syria

A wounded fighter from the Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, uses his weapon as a crutch as he limps during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, January 31, 2015
Fighters from the Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, take cover from snipers behind a tank during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, January 31, 2015
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, carry a wounded member of their brigade during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, January 31, 2015
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, run with a stretcher during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, January 31, 2015
Fighters from the Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, carry a wounded member of their brigade during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, January 31, 2015
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, carry a wounded member of their brigade during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, January 31, 2015
A fighter from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, drives near his brigade's tank during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, January 31, 2015
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, try to help a wounded member of their brigade during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, January 31, 2015
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, carry a wounded member of their brigade during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, January 31, 2015
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, try to help a wounded member of their brigade during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, January 31, 2015
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, carry a wounded member of their brigade during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, January 31, 2015
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, walk with their weapons during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, January 31, 2015
Fighters from the Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, gesture to their brigade's tank during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, January 31, 2015
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, gather together prior to what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, January 31, 2015
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, walk with their weapons during what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, January 31, 2015
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, gather prior to what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, January 31, 2015
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, walk together prior to what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, January 31, 2015
Fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade, which is part of the Free Syrian Army, gather prior to what activists said were clashes with forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the al-Arbaeen mountain area of western Idlib January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, January 31, 2015
