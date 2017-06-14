Under the neon glow
A couple laugh as they cuddle on a sofa looking at the neon signs and artworks in God's Own Junkyard gallery and cafe in London, Britain. On the flick of a flurry of switches, a studio on a grey industrial estate in East London lights up to reveal...more
Third generation neon light artist Marcus Bracey poses for a portrait. Owned by 43-year-old artist Marcus Bracey, the gallery in Walthamstow, called 'God's Own Junkyard', houses the collection of four generations of his family who have made, bought...more
Neon signs that read 'Off Your Skulls', 'Back Street Love', 'Soho Revue Bar', 'Beer Girls Porn' and 'Stateside' are exhibited in God's Own Junkyard. The pieces are accompanied by kitsch memorabilia that Bracey has collected from film sets and car...more
Neon signs are seen at the entrance to God's Own Junkyard at dusk. "This is my neon emporium, my museum of light, my Aladdin's cave," Bracey told Reuters from the centre of the high-ceilinged studio which runs up an electricity bill of over 700...more
Neon bender Nick Ellwood heats glass tubes to bend them to shape as he makes neon artworks in God's Own Junkyard workshop. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
A triple distilled ball of mercury is seen in a glass tube as neon tubes are made in God's Own Junkyard workshop. Bracey's new works, which take around six weeks to make with neon moulded over 800 degree burners, now sit alongside those of his...more
A newly design neon sign artwork is tested for colour on a bench in the workshop. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Neon bender Nick Ellwood blows into glass tubes to maintain their shape as he bends them. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
The control panel for the pump that is used for creating the vacuum and filling glass tubes with the correct gasses needed to create the different colours in neon artworks. The neon pump is over 30 years old. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
A newly bent section of neon tube is placed against the original design drawings. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Neon bender Nick Ellwood uses a pump to vacuum out neon tubes to remove impurities. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Neon artwork is exhibited in God's Own Junkyard gallery. Some of Bracey's works have appeared in films, including "Mission Impossible" and "Eyes Wide Shut", or decorated department stores, namely London's Selfridges, while others have been bought by...more
A neon sign that reads 'Sweet Like Chocolate'. The earliest pieces in the showroom, often used for film shoots, date back to the 1950s, when Marcus's grandfather left his job as a miner in Wales to join a lighting company and eventually make signs...more
A neon sign that reads 'Thrills'. Numerous sex shop signs can also be found, pieces made in the 1980s by Marcus's father Chris who flooded London's seedy Soho sex shops with a swath of fluorescent neon signs in a bid to turn the area into a replica...more
A neon light that reads 'EATS'. Bracey recently sold a large God Save the Queen neon sign in front of a heart-shaped British, Union Jack, flag for 58,000 pounds ($74,700) at auction to a buyer in Dubai. A replica is on display at God's Own Junkyard,...more
Visitors look at the neon signs and artworks. Bracey, however, isn't ready to step away from his neon wonderland just yet. "The buzz, the feel, the happiness. To turn it on and see what it looks like," he said of the excitement he gets every time he...more
A neon sign that reads 'I love you'. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
A neon light in the shape of a gun. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
A neon sign that reads 'BOOM'. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
A neon light in the shape of a motorcycle. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Jon Blake, curator of Gods Own Junkyard and family friend to third generation neon light artist Marcus Bracey sits with some of the exhibits. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Neon signs that reads 'Box Office' and Crystal Pool'. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Tourists pose for pictures. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
A neon sign that reads 'Fetish'. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
A neon sign that reads 'The Dogs Bollocks'. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
A neon sign that reads 'Beer, Girls, Porn' is reflected in an old Police Box. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
People take pictures of neon signs and artworks. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
A neon sign that reads 'Amour' (Love). REUTERS/Russell Boyce
A woman takes a picture of neon signs while sitting on a sofa. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
People pose as they take pictures of each other. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
