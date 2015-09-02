Underground Tokyo
A man sits on the stairs at the underpass of an office building in Tokyo September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A man in soiled business clothes leans in the corner of a subway underpass in Tokyo, July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Homeless people take shelter on an underpass at a station in Tokyo February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A policeman stands guard at an entrance to the health ministry which is connected to a subway station, in Tokyo November 19, 2008. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man takes a nap on a platform of a subway station in Tokyo January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A construction worker descends on an escalator at a subway station in a banking district in central Tokyo November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People ride on escalators at a subway station in Tokyo May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A station worker looks at posters of disputed islands known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, made by the Tokyo metropolitan government at a subway station in Tokyo September 13, 2012. The sentence on top of the poster reads, "We are being...more
Businessmen stop under a sign showing the way to Tokyo station at an underground passage in Tokyo May 15, 2007. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
A woman walks up the stairs at a subway station where only half of the lights are lit to reduce power consumption, near the headquarters of Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) in Tokyo April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Next Slideshows
Postcards from Tehran
Glimpses of daily life in the Iranian capital.
Destination wedding photo
As young Chinese become wealthier, they take abroad the tradition of taking their wedding photos days before they are married, rather than on their wedding day.
Nazi train mystery
Poland said it was almost certain it had located a Nazi train rumored to have gone missing near the close of World War Two loaded with guns and jewels.
India vs Sri Lanka
Photos from the final day of the third and final test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka at Colombo.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.