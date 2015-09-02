Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Sep 2, 2015 | 8:35pm IST

Underground Tokyo

A man sits on the stairs at the underpass of an office building in Tokyo September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A man sits on the stairs at the underpass of an office building in Tokyo September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
A man sits on the stairs at the underpass of an office building in Tokyo September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A man in soiled business clothes leans in the corner of a subway underpass in Tokyo, July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A man in soiled business clothes leans in the corner of a subway underpass in Tokyo, July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2015
A man in soiled business clothes leans in the corner of a subway underpass in Tokyo, July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Homeless people take shelter on an underpass at a station in Tokyo February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Homeless people take shelter on an underpass at a station in Tokyo February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Friday, March 01, 2013
Homeless people take shelter on an underpass at a station in Tokyo February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A policeman stands guard at an entrance to the health ministry which is connected to a subway station, in Tokyo November 19, 2008. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A policeman stands guard at an entrance to the health ministry which is connected to a subway station, in Tokyo November 19, 2008. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2008
A policeman stands guard at an entrance to the health ministry which is connected to a subway station, in Tokyo November 19, 2008. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man takes a nap on a platform of a subway station in Tokyo January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

A man takes a nap on a platform of a subway station in Tokyo January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2015
A man takes a nap on a platform of a subway station in Tokyo January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A construction worker descends on an escalator at a subway station in a banking district in central Tokyo November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A construction worker descends on an escalator at a subway station in a banking district in central Tokyo November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
A construction worker descends on an escalator at a subway station in a banking district in central Tokyo November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People ride on escalators at a subway station in Tokyo May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

People ride on escalators at a subway station in Tokyo May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Thursday, May 15, 2014
People ride on escalators at a subway station in Tokyo May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A station worker looks at posters of disputed islands known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, made by the Tokyo metropolitan government at a subway station in Tokyo September 13, 2012. The sentence on top of the poster reads, "We are being called on to have the courage to say that this island is Japanese territory." REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A station worker looks at posters of disputed islands known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, made by the Tokyo metropolitan government at a subway station in Tokyo September 13, 2012. The sentence on top of the poster reads, "We are being called on to have the courage to say that this island is Japanese territory." REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2012
A station worker looks at posters of disputed islands known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, made by the Tokyo metropolitan government at a subway station in Tokyo September 13, 2012. The sentence on top of the poster reads, "We are being called on to have the courage to say that this island is Japanese territory." REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Businessmen stop under a sign showing the way to Tokyo station at an underground passage in Tokyo May 15, 2007. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Businessmen stop under a sign showing the way to Tokyo station at an underground passage in Tokyo May 15, 2007. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2007
Businessmen stop under a sign showing the way to Tokyo station at an underground passage in Tokyo May 15, 2007. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
A woman walks up the stairs at a subway station where only half of the lights are lit to reduce power consumption, near the headquarters of Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) in Tokyo April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A woman walks up the stairs at a subway station where only half of the lights are lit to reduce power consumption, near the headquarters of Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) in Tokyo April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2011
A woman walks up the stairs at a subway station where only half of the lights are lit to reduce power consumption, near the headquarters of Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) in Tokyo April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
