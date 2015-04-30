Unrest in Burundi
A car belonging to a policeman burns after protestors intercepted him at a barricade during demonstrations against the ruling CNDD-FDD party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura,...more
Protesters carry a dead crow as they chant anti-government slogans in Bujumbura, Burundi April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Protesters destroy a car belonging to a policeman after they intercepted him at a barricade in Bujumbura, Burundi April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A protester throws stones at a burning car belonging to members of Burundi's police force who were detained by paramilitary officers, accused by civilians of shooting and killing a national military officer, during clashes between protesters and riot...more
Members of Burundi's police force are detained by paramilitary officers, accused by civilians for shooting and killing a national military officer, during clashes between protesters and riot police in Burundi's capital Bujumbura, April 30, 2015. ...more
Riot police officers leave a water cannon vehicle after it crashed into a drain during protests in Bujumbura, Burundi April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Protesters chant anti-government slogans during demonstrations in Bujumbura, Burundi April 29, 2015. The banner reads, "No to 3rd term". REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Protesters destroy a car belonging to a policeman in Bujumbura, Burundi April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A protester is seen with his face covered during demonstrations in Bujumbura, Burundi, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Politician and president of the main coalition opposition party Leonce Ngendakumana is carried by protesters chanting anti-government slogans in Bujumbura, Burundi April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A child runs across a line of riot policemen standing in a formation as protestors gather and chant slogans in Bujumbura, Burundi April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A man and a woman hold hands as they flee in fear of recent clashes in Bujumbura, Burundi April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Protesters are seen behind a fire barricade as they chant anti-government slogans before clashing with riot police in Bujumbura, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A protestor holds a stone during clashes with riot police in Bujumbura, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Protestors chant anti-government slogans as they clash with riot police in Bujumbura, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A protester jumps over a fire barricade in Bujumbura, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Members of the national military are reflected on a broken window of a closed shop as they retreat during clashes in Bujumbura, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A policeman is assisted by civilians after he was injured in clashes with protestors in Bujumbura, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A man (C), accused by civilians of being a militant-fighter and killing a protester yesterday, sits on a national military truck after he was detained in Bujumbura April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A protester carries stones as he holds position against riot policemen in Bujumbura, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A water cannon is used by riot policemen to disperse protestors April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A protester bleeds after he was hit during clashes with riot police April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Riot police detain a resident participating in street protests April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Protesters throw stones and solid objects at riot policemen April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A riot policeman retreats during clashes with protesters April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A boy wears sunglasses with the dollar sign as he walks down a street in Bujumbura, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A riot policeman escorts an injured protester who was hit during clashes with riot police April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Residents attempt to scale a wall as they run from riot policemen during street protests April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Mourners from the scouts movement pay their last respects at the grave of Jean Nepomusene, a boy shot and killed in demonstrations at the cemetery outside Bujumbura, Burundi April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A riot policeman and military officers hold their position in Bujumbura, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
