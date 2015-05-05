Edition:
Unrest in Burundi

Riot policemen hold their positions as they clash with protesters demonstrating against the ruling party's decision to allow Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Pierre Aime Harerimana

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Riot policemen evacuate their colleague after he was injured during clashes with protestors against the ruling party's decision to allow Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Pierre Aime Harerimana

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A protester carries a placard as they chant anti-government slogans during demonstrations against the ruling party's decision to allow Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, May 4, 2015. The placard reads, "The Arusha accord came by after a lot of blood shed. We dont want more bloodshed." REUTERS/Jean Pierre Aime Harerimana

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Riot policemen use a water cannon to disperse protesters during a demonstration against the ruling party's decision to allow Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Pierre Aime Harerimana

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A riot policeman receives treatment after he was injured during clashes with protesters demonstrating against the ruling party's decision to allow Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Pierre Aime Harerimana

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A protester carries stones as he holds position against riot policemen in Bujumbura, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
A car belonging to a policeman burns after protestors intercepted him at a barricade during demonstrations against the ruling party's decision to allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to run for a third five-year term in office, in Bujumbura, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Protesters carry a dead crow as they chant anti-government slogans in Bujumbura, Burundi April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Protesters destroy a car belonging to a policeman after they intercepted him at a barricade in Bujumbura, Burundi April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
A protester throws stones at a burning car belonging to members of Burundi's police force who were detained by paramilitary officers, accused by civilians of shooting and killing a national military officer, during clashes between protesters and riot police in Burundi's capital Bujumbura, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Members of Burundi's police force are detained by paramilitary officers, accused by civilians for shooting and killing a national military officer, during clashes between protesters and riot police in Burundi's capital Bujumbura, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Riot police officers leave a water cannon vehicle after it crashed into a drain during protests in Bujumbura, Burundi April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Protesters chant anti-government slogans during demonstrations in Bujumbura, Burundi April 29, 2015. The banner reads, "No to 3rd term". REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Protesters destroy a car belonging to a policeman in Bujumbura, Burundi April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
A protester is seen with his face covered during demonstrations in Bujumbura, Burundi, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Politician and president of the main coalition opposition party Leonce Ngendakumana is carried by protesters chanting anti-government slogans in Bujumbura, Burundi April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A child runs across a line of riot policemen standing in a formation as protestors gather and chant slogans in Bujumbura, Burundi April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
A man and a woman hold hands as they flee in fear of recent clashes in Bujumbura, Burundi April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Protesters are seen behind a fire barricade as they chant anti-government slogans before clashing with riot police in Bujumbura, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
A protestor holds a stone during clashes with riot police in Bujumbura, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Protestors chant anti-government slogans as they clash with riot police in Bujumbura, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
A protester jumps over a fire barricade in Bujumbura, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Members of the national military are reflected on a broken window of a closed shop as they retreat during clashes in Bujumbura, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
A policeman is assisted by civilians after he was injured in clashes with protestors in Bujumbura, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
A man (C), accused by civilians of being a militant-fighter and killing a protester yesterday, sits on a national military truck after he was detained in Bujumbura April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
A water cannon is used by riot policemen to disperse protestors April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
A protester bleeds after he was hit during clashes with riot police April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Riot police detain a resident participating in street protests April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
Protesters throw stones and solid objects at riot policemen April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
A riot policeman retreats during clashes with protesters April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
A boy wears sunglasses with the dollar sign as he walks down a street in Bujumbura, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A riot policeman escorts an injured protester who was hit during clashes with riot police April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Residents attempt to scale a wall as they run from riot policemen during street protests April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
Mourners from the scouts movement pay their last respects at the grave of Jean Nepomusene, a boy shot and killed in demonstrations at the cemetery outside Bujumbura, Burundi April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
A riot policeman and military officers hold their position in Bujumbura, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
