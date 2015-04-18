Unrest in Kashmir

A policeman (C) is being helped by colleagues after he was injured in a clash with Kashmiri protesters during a daylong protest strike in Narbal, north of Srinagar April 18, 2015. One person died on Saturday in Kashmir following an injury suffered...more

A policeman (C) is being helped by colleagues after he was injured in a clash with Kashmiri protesters during a daylong protest strike in Narbal, north of Srinagar April 18, 2015. One person died on Saturday in Kashmir following an injury suffered after police opened fire to disperse stone-throwing demonstrators during a daylong protest strike over the arrest of a separatist leader. Police said around 24 people were injured in the clashes, and one of the three people injured after they opened fire died in hospital. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

