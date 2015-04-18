Unrest in Kashmir
A policeman (C) is being helped by colleagues after he was injured in a clash with Kashmiri protesters during a daylong protest strike in Narbal, north of Srinagar April 18, 2015. One person died on Saturday in Kashmir following an injury suffered...more
Kashmiri protesters throw stones towards policemen during a daylong protest strike in Narbal, north of Srinagar April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Relatives mourn next to the body of a Kashmiri youth, who died in a clash between Kashmiri protesters and police during a daylong protest strike in Narbal, north of Srinagar April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Relatives mourn the death of a Kashmiri youth, who died in a clash between Kashmiri protesters and police during a daylong protest strike in Narbal, north of Srinagar April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri protester throws back a tear gas canister fired by police during a demonstration in Srinagar, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A policeman fires a tear gas shell towards Kashmiri protesters during a demonstration in Srinagar, April 17, 2015. Violent clashes erupted between protesters and police in Kashmir on Friday, after days of unrest in the Himalayan region over the...more
Kashmiri protesters run for cover amid smoke of tear gas fired by police during a demonstration in Srinagar, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
