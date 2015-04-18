Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Apr 18, 2015 | 4:15pm IST

Unrest in Kashmir

A policeman (C) is being helped by colleagues after he was injured in a clash with Kashmiri protesters during a daylong protest strike in Narbal, north of Srinagar April 18, 2015. One person died on Saturday in Kashmir following an injury suffered after police opened fire to disperse stone-throwing demonstrators during a daylong protest strike over the arrest of a separatist leader. Police said around 24 people were injured in the clashes, and one of the three people injured after they opened fire died in hospital. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A policeman (C) is being helped by colleagues after he was injured in a clash with Kashmiri protesters during a daylong protest strike in Narbal, north of Srinagar April 18, 2015. One person died on Saturday in Kashmir following an injury suffered...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2015
A policeman (C) is being helped by colleagues after he was injured in a clash with Kashmiri protesters during a daylong protest strike in Narbal, north of Srinagar April 18, 2015. One person died on Saturday in Kashmir following an injury suffered after police opened fire to disperse stone-throwing demonstrators during a daylong protest strike over the arrest of a separatist leader. Police said around 24 people were injured in the clashes, and one of the three people injured after they opened fire died in hospital. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
1 / 7
Kashmiri protesters throw stones towards policemen during a daylong protest strike in Narbal, north of Srinagar April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri protesters throw stones towards policemen during a daylong protest strike in Narbal, north of Srinagar April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2015
Kashmiri protesters throw stones towards policemen during a daylong protest strike in Narbal, north of Srinagar April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
2 / 7
Relatives mourn next to the body of a Kashmiri youth, who died in a clash between Kashmiri protesters and police during a daylong protest strike in Narbal, north of Srinagar April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Relatives mourn next to the body of a Kashmiri youth, who died in a clash between Kashmiri protesters and police during a daylong protest strike in Narbal, north of Srinagar April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2015
Relatives mourn next to the body of a Kashmiri youth, who died in a clash between Kashmiri protesters and police during a daylong protest strike in Narbal, north of Srinagar April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
3 / 7
Relatives mourn the death of a Kashmiri youth, who died in a clash between Kashmiri protesters and police during a daylong protest strike in Narbal, north of Srinagar April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Relatives mourn the death of a Kashmiri youth, who died in a clash between Kashmiri protesters and police during a daylong protest strike in Narbal, north of Srinagar April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2015
Relatives mourn the death of a Kashmiri youth, who died in a clash between Kashmiri protesters and police during a daylong protest strike in Narbal, north of Srinagar April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
4 / 7
A Kashmiri protester throws back a tear gas canister fired by police during a demonstration in Srinagar, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri protester throws back a tear gas canister fired by police during a demonstration in Srinagar, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
A Kashmiri protester throws back a tear gas canister fired by police during a demonstration in Srinagar, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
5 / 7
A policeman fires a tear gas shell towards Kashmiri protesters during a demonstration in Srinagar, April 17, 2015. Violent clashes erupted between protesters and police in Kashmir on Friday, after days of unrest in the Himalayan region over the killing of a youth by the army and a crackdown by authorities on separatist leaders. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A policeman fires a tear gas shell towards Kashmiri protesters during a demonstration in Srinagar, April 17, 2015. Violent clashes erupted between protesters and police in Kashmir on Friday, after days of unrest in the Himalayan region over the...more

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
A policeman fires a tear gas shell towards Kashmiri protesters during a demonstration in Srinagar, April 17, 2015. Violent clashes erupted between protesters and police in Kashmir on Friday, after days of unrest in the Himalayan region over the killing of a youth by the army and a crackdown by authorities on separatist leaders. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
6 / 7
Kashmiri protesters run for cover amid smoke of tear gas fired by police during a demonstration in Srinagar, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri protesters run for cover amid smoke of tear gas fired by police during a demonstration in Srinagar, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Kashmiri protesters run for cover amid smoke of tear gas fired by police during a demonstration in Srinagar, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
7 / 7
View Again
View Next
India this week

India this week

Next Slideshows

India this week

India this week

A pictorial look at India this week.

18 Apr 2015
Cholera spikes in Haiti

Cholera spikes in Haiti

A spike in cholera cases and an early rainy season has public health workers worried in Haiti.

18 Apr 2015
ISIS at the gates of Ramadi

ISIS at the gates of Ramadi

Civilians flee as Iraqi security forces fight Islamic State militants at the gates of Ramadi.

18 Apr 2015
Anti-immigrant violence in South Africa

Anti-immigrant violence in South Africa

South Africa has been hit by a wave of violence against African and other immigrants.

18 Apr 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast