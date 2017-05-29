Unrest in Kashmir
A masked protester prepares to throw a stone towards the Indian police, during a protest, after Friday prayers, in Srinagar May 19, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
People offer prayers during the funeral of Sabzar Ahmad Bhat, a separatist militant commander, who according to local media was killed in a gunbattle with Indian army on Saturday, in Ratsuna, south of Srinagar, May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A masked protester watches a protest after Friday prayers, in Srinagar, May 26, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An Indian policeman throws a tear gas canister back towards demonstrators during a protest in Srinagar, May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A masked protester holds a rock during a protest in Srinagar, May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A woman carrying her son tries to leave the spot of a protest in Srinagar, May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A masked student gestures towards the Indian policemen during a protest outside a college in Srinagar, May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri women react during a protest near the site of an attack on an Indian army base by suspected separatist militants in Panzgam in Kashmir's Kupwara district, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Demonstrators shout pro-freedom slogans during a protest in Srinagar, May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Protesters run as they prepare to hurl stones towards the Indian police during a protest after Friday prayers, in Srinagar, May 26, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A woman and her children leave the spot of a protest in Srinagar, May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Demonstrators hurl stones and shout pro-freedom slogans during a protest in Srinagar, May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Relatives cry at the funeral of Sabzar Ahmad Bhat, a separatist militant commander, who according to local media was killed in a gunbattle with Indian army on Saturday, in Ratsuna, south of Srinagar, May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri Muslims carry the body of Sabzar Ahmad Bhat, a separatist militant commander, who according to local media was killed in a gunbattle with Indian army on Saturday, during his funeral in Ratsuna, south of Srinagar, May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish...more
A policeman aims a tear gas gun towards demonstrators during a protest in Srinagar, May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri protestors hurl pieces of bricks and stones towards Indian police vehicles during a protest in Srinagar April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri students shout slogans as they throw pieces of bricks and stones towards Indian policemen (unseen) during a protest in Srinagar April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri students shout slogans as they throw pieces of bricks and stones towards Indian policemen (unseen) during a protest in Srinagar April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian policemen detain a Kashmiri student during a protest in Srinagar April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri student throws a piece of brick towards Indian policemen during a protest in Srinagar April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Women cry at the funeral of Younis Maqbool Ganie, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed in a gunbattle with Indian army on Saturday, in Budgam district of Kashmir April 23, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
People shout slogans as they attend the funeral of Younis Maqbool Ganie, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed in a gunbattle with Indian army on Saturday, in Budgam district of Kashmir April 23, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Women cry at the funeral of Younis Maqbool Ganie, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed in a gunbattle with Indian army on Saturday, in Budgam district of Kashmir April 23, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Supporters of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), a Kashmiri separatist party, shout slogans during a protest against what the supporters say was use of force on protesting students, in Srinagar April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A masked Kashmiri demonstrator smokes a cigarette during a protest against the recent killing of a civilian, in Srinagar April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri student throws a piece of stone during a protest in Srinagar April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An Indian policeman throws a tear-gas canister during a protest in Srinagar April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian policemen detain a Kashmiri student during a protest in Srinagar April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri student throws back a tear-gas canister fired by Indian police during a protest in Srinagar April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian police stand guard inside a polling station during a re-polling in Srinagar parliamentary constituency, in Kralpora on the outskirts of Srinagar April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Polling officials sit as they wait for voters to turn up at an empty polling station during a re-polling in Srinagar parliamentary constituency, in Wathora on the outskirts of Srinagar April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Polling officials sit as they wait for voters to turn up at an empty polling station during a re-polling in Srinagar parliamentary constituency, in Wathora on the outskirts of Srinagar April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian police stand guard outside a polling station during a re-polling in Srinagar parliamentary constituency, in Kralpora on the outskirts of Srinagar April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
People carry the body of Ali Mohammed Dagga, a driver who according to local media reports died after he was hit by a stone while driving his vehicle during clashes between Kashmir demonstrators and Indian police on Monday evening during a protest...more
People offer funeral prayers for Ali Mohammed Dagga, a driver who according to local media reports died after he was hit by a stone while driving his vehicle during clashes between Kashmir demonstrators and Indian police on Monday evening during a...more
Women cry at the funeral of Ali Mohammed Dagga, a driver who according to local media reports died after he was hit by a stone while driving his vehicle during clashes between Kashmir demonstrators and Indian police on Monday evening during a protest...more
Indian policemen guard a deserted street during restrictions in downtown Srinagar April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Women wail during the funeral of Umar Farooq, a civilian who was killed on Sunday during a protest against by-polls, in Barsoo village in Ganderbal district in Kashmir April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri demonstrators (C) throw stones towards Indian policemen during a protest against by-polls in Srinagar April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian police officers carry a coffin containing the body of their fallen colleague, who according to local media was killed in a suspected militant attack on a police convoy on Monday, during a wreath laying ceremony in Humhama, on the outskirts of...more
Indian army soldiers stand guard after suspected militants opened fire at a police convoy on the outskirts of Srinagar April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Demonstrators shout slogans and hold banners during a protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi�s visit to the Jammu and Kashmir region to inaugurate the Chenani-Nashri tunnel, in Srinagar, April 2, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian policemen stand guard at the spot where, according to local media, suspected militants fired gunshots at a passing army convoy at Bemina area in Srinagar, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An Indian policeman throws stone towrads Kashmiri demonstrators during an anti-India protest in Srinagar March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
People carry the body of Tauseef Ahmad Wagay, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed in a gun battle with Indian army on Tuesday in Chadoora, during his funeral in Yaripora, in south Kashmir�s Kulgam district, March 29, 2017....more
People react as they sit in a window of a mosque during the funeral of Tauseef Ahmad Wagay, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed in a gun battle with Indian army on Tuesday in Chadoora, in Yaripora, in south Kashmir�s Kulgam...more
People attend the funeral of Tauseef Ahmad Wagay, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed in a gun battle with Indian army on Tuesday in Chadoora, in Yaripora, in south Kashmir�s Kulgam district, March 29, 2017. REUTERS/Danish...more
Clouds of smoke and dust billow as a residential house is blown up during a gunbattle between Indian soldiers and suspected militants in Chadoora, on the outskirts of Srinagar March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian army soldiers arrive at the site of a gunbattle with suspected militants in Chadoora, on the outskirts of Srinagar March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian army soldiers carry their injured colleague at the site of a gunbattle with suspected militants in Chadoora, on the outskirts of Srinagar March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A girl cries during the funeral of Rayees Ahmad Wani, a suspected militant who according to local media was killed in Padgampora in an encounter with the Indian security forces on Sunday, in Bellow village, in south Kashmir, March 27, 2017....more
Women watch the funeral of Rayees Ahmad Wani, a suspected militant who according to local media was killed in Padgampora in an encounter with the Indian security forces on Sunday, in Bellow village in south Kashmir, March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Danish...more
A Kashmiri demonstrator kicks a tear gas canister thrown by the Indian police during a protest near the site of an attack on an Indian army base by suspected separatist militants in Panzgam in Kashmir's Kupwara district, April 27, 2017....more
A masked protester holds stones during a protest in Srinagar, against yesterday's civilian killing in Panzgam, in Kashmir's Kupwara district, April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indian army soldiers stand guard inside their army base after it was attacked by suspected separatist militants in Panzgam in Kashmir's Kupwara district, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
People carry the body of Fayaz Ahmad, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed in a retaliatory firing by the police in a brief gun battle on Saturday evening in Kulgam district of Kashmir, during his funeral in Qaimoh, May 7,...more
People run as suspected militants offer a gun salute to Fayaz Ahmad, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed in a retaliatory firing by police in a brief gun battle on Saturday evening in Kulgam district of Kashmir, during his...more
A Kashmiri student throws a stone towards Indian police during a protest in Srinagar April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An Indian policeman throws a tear gas canister back towards demonstrators during a protest in Srinagar, May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A masked student throws a stone towards Indian police during a protest in Srinagar, May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Saja Begum, mother of Zahid Rashid who was killed by a bullet during a protest against security forces, shows a picture of him during an interview with Reuters, in Chadoora town in Budgam district May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Next Slideshows
Baseball for the blind in Cuba
The Communist-run country quickly adopted this version of blind baseball after it was developed in the 1990s in Italy, but it has only really caught on in...
Sydney's festival of lights
Visitors take in the Sydney Vivid Festival of light and sound.
India this week
Our best photos from India this week.
Becoming American
Emotions run high as immigrants are sworn in as new U.S. citizens at a naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.