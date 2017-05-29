Edition:
Unrest in Kashmir

A masked protester prepares to throw a stone towards the Indian police, during a protest, after Friday prayers, in Srinagar May 19, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
People offer prayers during the funeral of Sabzar Ahmad Bhat, a separatist militant commander, who according to local media was killed in a gunbattle with Indian army on Saturday, in Ratsuna, south of Srinagar, May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
A masked protester watches a protest after Friday prayers, in Srinagar, May 26, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
An Indian policeman throws a tear gas canister back towards demonstrators during a protest in Srinagar, May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
A masked protester holds a rock during a protest in Srinagar, May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, May 17, 2017
A woman carrying her son tries to leave the spot of a protest in Srinagar, May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
A masked student gestures towards the Indian policemen during a protest outside a college in Srinagar, May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Kashmiri women react during a protest near the site of an attack on an Indian army base by suspected separatist militants in Panzgam in Kashmir's Kupwara district, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
Demonstrators shout pro-freedom slogans during a protest in Srinagar, May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, May 27, 2017
Protesters run as they prepare to hurl stones towards the Indian police during a protest after Friday prayers, in Srinagar, May 26, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
A woman and her children leave the spot of a protest in Srinagar, May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, May 27, 2017
Demonstrators hurl stones and shout pro-freedom slogans during a protest in Srinagar, May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, May 27, 2017
Relatives cry at the funeral of Sabzar Ahmad Bhat, a separatist militant commander, who according to local media was killed in a gunbattle with Indian army on Saturday, in Ratsuna, south of Srinagar, May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
Kashmiri Muslims carry the body of Sabzar Ahmad Bhat, a separatist militant commander, who according to local media was killed in a gunbattle with Indian army on Saturday, during his funeral in Ratsuna, south of Srinagar, May 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
A policeman aims a tear gas gun towards demonstrators during a protest in Srinagar, May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, May 27, 2017
Kashmiri protestors hurl pieces of bricks and stones towards Indian police vehicles during a protest in Srinagar April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017
Kashmiri students shout slogans as they throw pieces of bricks and stones towards Indian policemen (unseen) during a protest in Srinagar April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017
Kashmiri students shout slogans as they throw pieces of bricks and stones towards Indian policemen (unseen) during a protest in Srinagar April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017
Indian policemen detain a Kashmiri student during a protest in Srinagar April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017
A Kashmiri student throws a piece of brick towards Indian policemen during a protest in Srinagar April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017
Women cry at the funeral of Younis Maqbool Ganie, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed in a gunbattle with Indian army on Saturday, in Budgam district of Kashmir April 23, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
People shout slogans as they attend the funeral of Younis Maqbool Ganie, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed in a gunbattle with Indian army on Saturday, in Budgam district of Kashmir April 23, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
Women cry at the funeral of Younis Maqbool Ganie, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed in a gunbattle with Indian army on Saturday, in Budgam district of Kashmir April 23, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
Supporters of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), a Kashmiri separatist party, shout slogans during a protest against what the supporters say was use of force on protesting students, in Srinagar April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, April 21, 2017
A masked Kashmiri demonstrator smokes a cigarette during a protest against the recent killing of a civilian, in Srinagar April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
A Kashmiri student throws a piece of stone during a protest in Srinagar April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
An Indian policeman throws a tear-gas canister during a protest in Srinagar April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
Indian policemen detain a Kashmiri student during a protest in Srinagar April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
A Kashmiri student throws back a tear-gas canister fired by Indian police during a protest in Srinagar April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
Indian police stand guard inside a polling station during a re-polling in Srinagar parliamentary constituency, in Kralpora on the outskirts of Srinagar April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
Polling officials sit as they wait for voters to turn up at an empty polling station during a re-polling in Srinagar parliamentary constituency, in Wathora on the outskirts of Srinagar April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
Polling officials sit as they wait for voters to turn up at an empty polling station during a re-polling in Srinagar parliamentary constituency, in Wathora on the outskirts of Srinagar April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
Indian police stand guard outside a polling station during a re-polling in Srinagar parliamentary constituency, in Kralpora on the outskirts of Srinagar April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
People carry the body of Ali Mohammed Dagga, a driver who according to local media reports died after he was hit by a stone while driving his vehicle during clashes between Kashmir demonstrators and Indian police on Monday evening during a protest against recent civilian killings, for his funeral in Srinagar, India April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
People offer funeral prayers for Ali Mohammed Dagga, a driver who according to local media reports died after he was hit by a stone while driving his vehicle during clashes between Kashmir demonstrators and Indian police on Monday evening during a protest against recent civilian killings, in Srinagar, India April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Women cry at the funeral of Ali Mohammed Dagga, a driver who according to local media reports died after he was hit by a stone while driving his vehicle during clashes between Kashmir demonstrators and Indian police on Monday evening during a protest against recent civilian killings, in Srinagar April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Indian policemen guard a deserted street during restrictions in downtown Srinagar April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
Women wail during the funeral of Umar Farooq, a civilian who was killed on Sunday during a protest against by-polls, in Barsoo village in Ganderbal district in Kashmir April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
Kashmiri demonstrators (C) throw stones towards Indian policemen during a protest against by-polls in Srinagar April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, April 09, 2017
Indian police officers carry a coffin containing the body of their fallen colleague, who according to local media was killed in a suspected militant attack on a police convoy on Monday, during a wreath laying ceremony in Humhama, on the outskirts of Srinagar, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
Indian army soldiers stand guard after suspected militants opened fire at a police convoy on the outskirts of Srinagar April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
Demonstrators shout slogans and hold banners during a protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi�s visit to the Jammu and Kashmir region to inaugurate the Chenani-Nashri tunnel, in Srinagar, April 2, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
Indian policemen stand guard at the spot where, according to local media, suspected militants fired gunshots at a passing army convoy at Bemina area in Srinagar, April 1, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
An Indian policeman throws stone towrads Kashmiri demonstrators during an anti-India protest in Srinagar March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
People carry the body of Tauseef Ahmad Wagay, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed in a gun battle with Indian army on Tuesday in Chadoora, during his funeral in Yaripora, in south Kashmir�s Kulgam district, March 29, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
People react as they sit in a window of a mosque during the funeral of Tauseef Ahmad Wagay, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed in a gun battle with Indian army on Tuesday in Chadoora, in Yaripora, in south Kashmir�s Kulgam district, March 29, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
People attend the funeral of Tauseef Ahmad Wagay, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed in a gun battle with Indian army on Tuesday in Chadoora, in Yaripora, in south Kashmir�s Kulgam district, March 29, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Clouds of smoke and dust billow as a residential house is blown up during a gunbattle between Indian soldiers and suspected militants in Chadoora, on the outskirts of Srinagar March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Indian army soldiers arrive at the site of a gunbattle with suspected militants in Chadoora, on the outskirts of Srinagar March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Indian army soldiers carry their injured colleague at the site of a gunbattle with suspected militants in Chadoora, on the outskirts of Srinagar March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
A girl cries during the funeral of Rayees Ahmad Wani, a suspected militant who according to local media was killed in Padgampora in an encounter with the Indian security forces on Sunday, in Bellow village, in south Kashmir, March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017
Women watch the funeral of Rayees Ahmad Wani, a suspected militant who according to local media was killed in Padgampora in an encounter with the Indian security forces on Sunday, in Bellow village in south Kashmir, March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017
A Kashmiri demonstrator kicks a tear gas canister thrown by the Indian police during a protest near the site of an attack on an Indian army base by suspected separatist militants in Panzgam in Kashmir's Kupwara district, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
A masked protester holds stones during a protest in Srinagar, against yesterday's civilian killing in Panzgam, in Kashmir's Kupwara district, April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, April 28, 2017
Indian army soldiers stand guard inside their army base after it was attacked by suspected separatist militants in Panzgam in Kashmir's Kupwara district, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, April 27, 2017
People carry the body of Fayaz Ahmad, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed in a retaliatory firing by the police in a brief gun battle on Saturday evening in Kulgam district of Kashmir, during his funeral in Qaimoh, May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, May 07, 2017
People run as suspected militants offer a gun salute to Fayaz Ahmad, a suspected militant, who according to local media was killed in a retaliatory firing by police in a brief gun battle on Saturday evening in Kulgam district of Kashmir, during his funeral in Qaimoh, May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, May 07, 2017
A Kashmiri student throws a stone towards Indian police during a protest in Srinagar April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
An Indian policeman throws a tear gas canister back towards demonstrators during a protest in Srinagar, May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
A masked student throws a stone towards Indian police during a protest in Srinagar, May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
Saja Begum, mother of Zahid Rashid who was killed by a bullet during a protest against security forces, shows a picture of him during an interview with Reuters, in Chadoora town in Budgam district May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
