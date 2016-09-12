Unrest in Kashmir
A man in a balaclava jumps over burning debris during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, in Srinagar, India. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man is rushed to a hospital in Srinagar for treatment after he was injured in clashes between protesters and Indian police in Karimabad in South Kashmir. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A Kashmiri woman reacts during the funeral of Abdul Qayoom, a civilian whose family said in local media reports was beaten by Indian police on Friday and had succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, in Srinagar. Police said it was a traffic accident...more
Kashmiri men carry a coffin containing the body of Abdul Qayoom, a civilian whose family said in local media reports was beaten by Indian police on Friday and had succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, during his funeral in Srinagar. Police said it...more
A man in a balaclava gestures in front of burning debris following a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir, in Srinagar, India. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir region, in Srinagar, India. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A demonstrator shouts slogans amid smoke from a tear gas shell fired by the Indian police during a protest against the recent killings in Kashmir region, in Srinagar, India. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Relatives of Irfan Ahmed, who according to local media died after being hit by a tear gas canister fired by security forces, mourn his death in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir. REUTERS/Cathal...more
A woman attempts to cover a tear gas canister fired by police at a crowd in Srinagar protesting against the recent killings in Kashmir. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A girl peers from her house as a member of the security forces patrols a street in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man displays injuries which he says were sustained from beatings by security forces near Srinagar following weeks of violence in Kashmir. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Women leave a hospital in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Stones thrown by protestors litter the street in Srinagar as security forces enforce a curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
An Indian policeman uses a slingshot during clashes with demonstrators following a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Kashmiri villagers shout slogans during a funeral of civilians, who according to local media were killed during clashes between police and protesters, in Beerwah, north of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Supporters of Kashmiri lawmaker Sheikh Abdul Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, shout slogans from a police vehicle after being detained during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A member of the security forces patrols a street after a night of clashes between protestors and security forces in Srinagar as the city remains under curfew following weeks of violence in Kashmir. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Masked youths attend a demonstration in Srinagar against the killing of English lecturer, Shabir Ahmad, whom they say was killed by members of the security forces following weeks of violence in Kashmir. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Parents comfort their son whom they say was injured by pellets shot by security forces in Srinagar following weeks of violence in Kashmir, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Graffiti is painted on shop shutters in Srinagar after an escalation of violence that officials have blamed on separatist protests that have tied down security forces for more than a month in Kashmir, August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
