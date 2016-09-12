Unrest in Kashmir

Kashmiri men carry a coffin containing the body of Abdul Qayoom, a civilian whose family said in local media reports was beaten by Indian police on Friday and had succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, during his funeral in Srinagar. Police said it...more

Kashmiri men carry a coffin containing the body of Abdul Qayoom, a civilian whose family said in local media reports was beaten by Indian police on Friday and had succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, during his funeral in Srinagar. Police said it was a traffic accident incident, media reports added. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

