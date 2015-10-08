Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Oct 9, 2015 | 1:10am IST

Unrest in Lebanon

Lebanese protesters are sprayed with water during a protest in Martyr square, Downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Lebanese protesters are sprayed with water during a protest in Martyr square, Downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Lebanese protesters are sprayed with water during a protest in Martyr square, Downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
1 / 17
Protesters gesture with the victory sign while sprayed by water from police water cannons in Martyr square, downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Protesters gesture with the victory sign while sprayed by water from police water cannons in Martyr square, downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Protesters gesture with the victory sign while sprayed by water from police water cannons in Martyr square, downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Close
2 / 17
A man carries a protester affected by tear gas released by security forces in Martyr square, downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

A man carries a protester affected by tear gas released by security forces in Martyr square, downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
A man carries a protester affected by tear gas released by security forces in Martyr square, downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Close
3 / 17
Protesters gesture with the victory sign as security forces fire water cannons in Martyr square, downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Protesters gesture with the victory sign as security forces fire water cannons in Martyr square, downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Protesters gesture with the victory sign as security forces fire water cannons in Martyr square, downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Close
4 / 17
Protesters hold on to each other as they are sprayed with water from police water cannons in Martyr square, downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Protesters hold on to each other as they are sprayed with water from police water cannons in Martyr square, downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Protesters hold on to each other as they are sprayed with water from police water cannons in Martyr square, downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Close
5 / 17
A protester tries to move a tear gas canister fired by security forces in Martyr square, downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

A protester tries to move a tear gas canister fired by security forces in Martyr square, downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
A protester tries to move a tear gas canister fired by security forces in Martyr square, downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Close
6 / 17
A protester carries a Lebanese flag while sprayed with water from a police water cannon in Martyr square, downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

A protester carries a Lebanese flag while sprayed with water from a police water cannon in Martyr square, downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
A protester carries a Lebanese flag while sprayed with water from a police water cannon in Martyr square, downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Close
7 / 17
Protesters run from a tear gas canister fired by security forces in Martyr square, downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Protesters run from a tear gas canister fired by security forces in Martyr square, downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Protesters run from a tear gas canister fired by security forces in Martyr square, downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Close
8 / 17
A protester and a cameraman (R) cover their faces as they are affected by tear gas fired by security forces in Martyr square, downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

A protester and a cameraman (R) cover their faces as they are affected by tear gas fired by security forces in Martyr square, downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
A protester and a cameraman (R) cover their faces as they are affected by tear gas fired by security forces in Martyr square, downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Close
9 / 17
Protesters run from tear gas fired by security forces in Martyr square, downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Protesters run from tear gas fired by security forces in Martyr square, downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Protesters run from tear gas fired by security forces in Martyr square, downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Close
10 / 17
Lebanese protesters clash with riot police during a protest in Martyr square, Downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Lebanese protesters clash with riot police during a protest in Martyr square, Downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Lebanese protesters clash with riot police during a protest in Martyr square, Downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
11 / 17
A protester tries to jumps over barbed wire as riot policemen block a street leading to the parliament building during a protest against perceived government failures, including a rubbish disposal crisis, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

A protester tries to jumps over barbed wire as riot policemen block a street leading to the parliament building during a protest against perceived government failures, including a rubbish disposal crisis, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015....more

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
A protester tries to jumps over barbed wire as riot policemen block a street leading to the parliament building during a protest against perceived government failures, including a rubbish disposal crisis, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Close
12 / 17
Protesters chant slogans as riot policemen block a street leading to the parliament building during a protest against perceived government failures, including a rubbish disposal crisis, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Protesters chant slogans as riot policemen block a street leading to the parliament building during a protest against perceived government failures, including a rubbish disposal crisis, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Protesters chant slogans as riot policemen block a street leading to the parliament building during a protest against perceived government failures, including a rubbish disposal crisis, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Close
13 / 17
Lebanese protesters clash with riot police during a protest in Martyr square, Downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Lebanese protesters clash with riot police during a protest in Martyr square, Downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Lebanese protesters clash with riot police during a protest in Martyr square, Downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
14 / 17
A protester throws a flower over barbed wire as riot policemen block a street leading to the parliament building during a protest against perceived government failures, including a rubbish disposal crisis, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

A protester throws a flower over barbed wire as riot policemen block a street leading to the parliament building during a protest against perceived government failures, including a rubbish disposal crisis, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015....more

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
A protester throws a flower over barbed wire as riot policemen block a street leading to the parliament building during a protest against perceived government failures, including a rubbish disposal crisis, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Close
15 / 17
Lebanese protesters remove barriers during a protest in Martyr square, Downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Lebanese protesters remove barriers during a protest in Martyr square, Downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Lebanese protesters remove barriers during a protest in Martyr square, Downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Close
16 / 17
Protesters chant slogans as riot policemen block a street leading to the parliament building during a protest against perceived government failures, including a rubbish disposal crisis, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Protesters chant slogans as riot policemen block a street leading to the parliament building during a protest against perceived government failures, including a rubbish disposal crisis, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
Protesters chant slogans as riot policemen block a street leading to the parliament building during a protest against perceived government failures, including a rubbish disposal crisis, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
France train attack hero stabbed

France train attack hero stabbed

Next Slideshows

France train attack hero stabbed

France train attack hero stabbed

Spencer Stone, who helped subdue a gunman on a Paris-bound train in August, was repeatedly stabbed in Sacramento.

08 Oct 2015
Jerusalem on edge

Jerusalem on edge

Recent weeks have seen rising tensions in the region.

08 Oct 2015
Past Nobel Peace Prize winners

Past Nobel Peace Prize winners

Nobel Peace Prize recipients and why they won.

07 Oct 2015
Postcards from the Amazon

Postcards from the Amazon

Deforestation, mining and drought threaten the natural splendor and indigenous people of the Amazon basin.

07 Oct 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes India International Day

India observes India International Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast