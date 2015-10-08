Unrest in Lebanon
Lebanese protesters are sprayed with water during a protest in Martyr square, Downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Protesters gesture with the victory sign while sprayed by water from police water cannons in Martyr square, downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
A man carries a protester affected by tear gas released by security forces in Martyr square, downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Protesters gesture with the victory sign as security forces fire water cannons in Martyr square, downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Protesters hold on to each other as they are sprayed with water from police water cannons in Martyr square, downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
A protester tries to move a tear gas canister fired by security forces in Martyr square, downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
A protester carries a Lebanese flag while sprayed with water from a police water cannon in Martyr square, downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Protesters run from a tear gas canister fired by security forces in Martyr square, downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
A protester and a cameraman (R) cover their faces as they are affected by tear gas fired by security forces in Martyr square, downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Protesters run from tear gas fired by security forces in Martyr square, downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Lebanese protesters clash with riot police during a protest in Martyr square, Downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A protester tries to jumps over barbed wire as riot policemen block a street leading to the parliament building during a protest against perceived government failures, including a rubbish disposal crisis, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015....more
Protesters chant slogans as riot policemen block a street leading to the parliament building during a protest against perceived government failures, including a rubbish disposal crisis, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Lebanese protesters clash with riot police during a protest in Martyr square, Downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A protester throws a flower over barbed wire as riot policemen block a street leading to the parliament building during a protest against perceived government failures, including a rubbish disposal crisis, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015....more
Lebanese protesters remove barriers during a protest in Martyr square, Downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Protesters chant slogans as riot policemen block a street leading to the parliament building during a protest against perceived government failures, including a rubbish disposal crisis, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Next Slideshows
France train attack hero stabbed
Spencer Stone, who helped subdue a gunman on a Paris-bound train in August, was repeatedly stabbed in Sacramento.
Jerusalem on edge
Recent weeks have seen rising tensions in the region.
Past Nobel Peace Prize winners
Nobel Peace Prize recipients and why they won.
Postcards from the Amazon
Deforestation, mining and drought threaten the natural splendor and indigenous people of the Amazon basin.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.