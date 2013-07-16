Edition:
Unrest in Northern Ireland

<p>People walk past a burnt out car on the shore road after the police came under attack from Loyalists throwing petrol bombs on the fourth night of unrest after an Orange Parade was blocked from marching past the Nationalist Ardoyne area in North Belfast July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>Armoured vehicles gather around a burnt out car on the shore road after the police came under attack from Loyalists throwing petrol bombs on the fourth night of unrest after an Orange Parade was blocked from marching past the Nationalist Ardoyne area in North Belfast July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>Riot police take cover along the Lower Newtownards road in East Belfast after they came under attack from loyalists throwing petrol bombs, bricks, bottles and fireworks on the fourth night of unrest after an Orange Parade was blocked from marching past the Nationalist Ardoyne area in Belfast July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>An unexploded petrol bomb is pictured in the Woodvale Road area of North Belfast early July 15, 2013, the third night of unrest after an Orange Parade was blocked from marching past the Nationalist Ardoyne area in Belfast on Friday. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>Loyalist protesters climb on an armoured police vehicle in the Woodvale Road area of North Belfast, July 14, 2013, on the third night of unrest after an Orange Parade was blocked from marching past the Nationalist Ardoyne area. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>A police officer stands behind a riot shield during a clash with loyalists in the Woodvale Road area of North Belfast, on the second night of violence after an Orange Parade was blocked from marching past the Nationalist Ardoyne area in Belfast, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>Loyalists throw bottles at police in the Woodvale Road area of North Belfast, on the second night of violence after an Orange Parade was blocked from marching past the Nationalist Ardoyne area in Belfast, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>Loyalists clash with police in the Woodvale Road area of North Belfast, after an Orange Parade was blocked from marching past the Nationalist Ardoyne area in Belfast, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>A loyalist youth shoots fireworks at police in the Woodvale Road area of North Belfast, on the second night of violence after an Orange Parade was blocked from marching past the Nationalist Ardoyne area in Belfast, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>A protester gestures at police as loyalists clash with police in the Woodvale Road area of North Belfast, after an Orange Parade was blocked from marching past the Nationalist Ardoyne area in Belfast, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>A police officer receives medical treatment after being injured as loyalists clashed with police in the Woodvale Road area of North Belfast, after an Orange Parade was blocked from marching past the Nationalist Ardoyne area in Belfast July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>A young girl is rushed to safety as loyalists clashed with police in the Woodvale Road area of North Belfast, after an Orange Parade was blocked from marching past the Nationalist Ardoyne area in Belfast July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>Loyalists climb onto police vehicles during a clash with police in the Woodvale Road area of North Belfast, after an Orange Parade was blocked from marching past the Nationalist Ardoyne area in Belfast, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>A police officer is pulled to safety after being injured as loyalists clash with police in the Woodvale Road area of North Belfast, after an Orange Parade was blocked from marching past the Nationalist Ardoyne area in Belfast, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>Loyalists sit on an armoured police Land Rover as an Orange Order parade passes through the nationalist ardoyne area of the Crumlin Road in Belfast July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

