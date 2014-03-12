Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Mar 12, 2014 | 11:05pm IST

Unrest in Turkey

<p>Riot policemen shield themselves as fireworks thrown by anti-government protesters explode near central Taksim square in Istanbul March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

Riot policemen shield themselves as fireworks thrown by anti-government protesters explode near central Taksim square in Istanbul March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

Riot policemen shield themselves as fireworks thrown by anti-government protesters explode near central Taksim square in Istanbul March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
1 / 25
<p>Anti-government protesters run as police fires tear gas to push back thousands of demonstrators close to central Taksim square in Istanbul March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Anti-government protesters run as police fires tear gas to push back thousands of demonstrators close to central Taksim square in Istanbul March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

Anti-government protesters run as police fires tear gas to push back thousands of demonstrators close to central Taksim square in Istanbul March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
2 / 25
<p>An anti-government waves a flag as riot police fires tear gas to push back thousands of demonstrators near Taksim square in Istanbul March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

An anti-government waves a flag as riot police fires tear gas to push back thousands of demonstrators near Taksim square in Istanbul March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

An anti-government waves a flag as riot police fires tear gas to push back thousands of demonstrators near Taksim square in Istanbul March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
3 / 25
<p>Anti-government protesters run as riot police fires tear gas during a demonstration in Istanbul March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

Anti-government protesters run as riot police fires tear gas during a demonstration in Istanbul March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

Anti-government protesters run as riot police fires tear gas during a demonstration in Istanbul March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
4 / 25
<p>Fireworks thrown by anti-government protesters explode behind riot policemen near central Taksim square in Istanbul March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Fireworks thrown by anti-government protesters explode behind riot policemen near central Taksim square in Istanbul March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

Fireworks thrown by anti-government protesters explode behind riot policemen near central Taksim square in Istanbul March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
5 / 25
<p>Anti-government protesters shout slogans during a demonstration in Istanbul March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Anti-government protesters shout slogans during a demonstration in Istanbul March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

Anti-government protesters shout slogans during a demonstration in Istanbul March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
6 / 25
<p>An anti-government protester is detained by riot policemen during a demonstration in Ankara March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

An anti-government protester is detained by riot policemen during a demonstration in Ankara March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

An anti-government protester is detained by riot policemen during a demonstration in Ankara March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
7 / 25
<p>An injured woman is carried away after riot police fired tear gas to disperse demonstrators in Ankara March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

An injured woman is carried away after riot police fired tear gas to disperse demonstrators in Ankara March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

An injured woman is carried away after riot police fired tear gas to disperse demonstrators in Ankara March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
8 / 25
<p>Mourners carry posters of Berkin Elvan as they wait for his funeral ceremony in Okmeydani cemevi, an Alevi place of worship, in Istanbul March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

Mourners carry posters of Berkin Elvan as they wait for his funeral ceremony in Okmeydani cemevi, an Alevi place of worship, in Istanbul March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

Mourners carry posters of Berkin Elvan as they wait for his funeral ceremony in Okmeydani cemevi, an Alevi place of worship, in Istanbul March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
9 / 25
<p>Riot police stand in line as they prepare to disperse demonstrators in Ankara March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Riot police stand in line as they prepare to disperse demonstrators in Ankara March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

Riot police stand in line as they prepare to disperse demonstrators in Ankara March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
10 / 25
<p>A wounded man reacts after riot police fired tear gas to disperse demonstrators in Ankara March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

A wounded man reacts after riot police fired tear gas to disperse demonstrators in Ankara March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

A wounded man reacts after riot police fired tear gas to disperse demonstrators in Ankara March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
11 / 25
<p>A riot policeman kicks the flag of an anti-government protester during a demonstration in Ankara March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

A riot policeman kicks the flag of an anti-government protester during a demonstration in Ankara March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

A riot policeman kicks the flag of an anti-government protester during a demonstration in Ankara March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
12 / 25
<p>Anti-government protesters fight with members of the fire department during the funeral ceremony of Berkin Elvan in Istanbul March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

Anti-government protesters fight with members of the fire department during the funeral ceremony of Berkin Elvan in Istanbul March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

Anti-government protesters fight with members of the fire department during the funeral ceremony of Berkin Elvan in Istanbul March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
13 / 25
<p>An anti-government protester gestures as riot police fires tear gas to push back thousands of demonstrators near Taksim square in Istanbul March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

An anti-government protester gestures as riot police fires tear gas to push back thousands of demonstrators near Taksim square in Istanbul March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

An anti-government protester gestures as riot police fires tear gas to push back thousands of demonstrators near Taksim square in Istanbul March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
14 / 25
<p>Riot police fires a water cannon to disperse anti-government protesters during a demonstration in Istanbul March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Riot police fires a water cannon to disperse anti-government protesters during a demonstration in Istanbul March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

Riot police fires a water cannon to disperse anti-government protesters during a demonstration in Istanbul March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
15 / 25
<p>Riot police fires a water cannon to disperse anti-government protesters during a demonstration in Istanbul March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

Riot police fires a water cannon to disperse anti-government protesters during a demonstration in Istanbul March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

Riot police fires a water cannon to disperse anti-government protesters during a demonstration in Istanbul March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
16 / 25
<p>Anti-government protesters run as riot police fires a water cannon during a demonstration in Ankara March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Anti-government protesters run as riot police fires a water cannon during a demonstration in Ankara March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

Anti-government protesters run as riot police fires a water cannon during a demonstration in Ankara March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
17 / 25
<p>Riot police's water cannon trucks are seen on the streets during clashes with anti-government protesters in Ankara March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Riot police's water cannon trucks are seen on the streets during clashes with anti-government protesters in Ankara March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

Riot police's water cannon trucks are seen on the streets during clashes with anti-government protesters in Ankara March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
18 / 25
<p>Anti-government protesters run as riot police fires a water cannon during a demonstration in Ankara March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Anti-government protesters run as riot police fires a water cannon during a demonstration in Ankara March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

Anti-government protesters run as riot police fires a water cannon during a demonstration in Ankara March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
19 / 25
<p>Anti-government protesters run as riot police fires a water cannon during a demonstration in Ankara March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Anti-government protesters run as riot police fires a water cannon during a demonstration in Ankara March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

Anti-government protesters run as riot police fires a water cannon during a demonstration in Ankara March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
20 / 25
<p>A demonstrator holds up a poster of Berkin Elvan, which reads: " For Berkin, for Justice", during a protest in Ankara March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

A demonstrator holds up a poster of Berkin Elvan, which reads: " For Berkin, for Justice", during a protest in Ankara March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

A demonstrator holds up a poster of Berkin Elvan, which reads: " For Berkin, for Justice", during a protest in Ankara March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
21 / 25
<p>Riot police use water cannon to disperse anti-government protesters near the Middle East Technical University (ODTU) in Ankara March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Riot police use water cannon to disperse anti-government protesters near the Middle East Technical University (ODTU) in Ankara March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

Riot police use water cannon to disperse anti-government protesters near the Middle East Technical University (ODTU) in Ankara March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
22 / 25
<p>Riot police use water cannon to disperse anti-government protesters near the Middle East Technical University (ODTU) in Ankara March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Riot police use water cannon to disperse anti-government protesters near the Middle East Technical University (ODTU) in Ankara March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

Riot police use water cannon to disperse anti-government protesters near the Middle East Technical University (ODTU) in Ankara March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
23 / 25
<p>Riot police fires tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters during a demonstration in Ankara March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Riot police fires tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters during a demonstration in Ankara March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

Riot police fires tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters during a demonstration in Ankara March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
24 / 25
<p>Anti-government protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration in Istanbul March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Anti-government protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration in Istanbul March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, March 12, 2014

Anti-government protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration in Istanbul March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Mali divided

Mali divided

Next Slideshows

Mali divided

Mali divided

Mali's north and south are still at odds after a French-led campaign against Islamist militants.

12 Mar 2014
Pitcher Women

Pitcher Women

Many women in India travel long distances to fetch their daily need of water everyday. Pitchers come handy.

12 Mar 2014
Ten years since Madrid bombings

Ten years since Madrid bombings

Memorials mark the tenth anniversary of the train bombings that killed 191 people and injured more than 1,500.

12 Mar 2014
Strange collections

Strange collections

Some of the most unusual collections of stuff from around the world.

12 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures