Fri Feb 13, 2015

Unrest in Venezuela

Opposition students run from police and past burning trash as they protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Opposition students run from police and past burning trash as they protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
Opposition students run from police and past burning trash as they protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
1 / 11
An opposition student is carried away after being injured during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

An opposition student is carried away after being injured during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
An opposition student is carried away after being injured during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
2 / 11
Opposition students block an avenue with a truck loaded with rocks as they protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Opposition students block an avenue with a truck loaded with rocks as they protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
Opposition students block an avenue with a truck loaded with rocks as they protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
3 / 11
Opposition demonstrators talk to police during a march against President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Opposition demonstrators talk to police during a march against President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
Opposition demonstrators talk to police during a march against President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
4 / 11
Police run amidst tear gas as they clash with opposition students during a march against President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Police run amidst tear gas as they clash with opposition students during a march against President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
Police run amidst tear gas as they clash with opposition students during a march against President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
5 / 11
Opposition students march next to national guards during a march against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. Reuters/Jorge Silva

Opposition students march next to national guards during a march against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. Reuters/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
Opposition students march next to national guards during a march against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. Reuters/Jorge Silva
6 / 11
Opposition students march against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Opposition students march against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
Opposition students march against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
7 / 11
An opposition student is carried away after being injured during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

An opposition student is carried away after being injured during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
An opposition student is carried away after being injured during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
8 / 11
Opposition students march against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Opposition students march against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
Opposition students march against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
9 / 11
A man walks with a kite in front of national guards during a march against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. The words on the kite read: "Feb 12, 2014-2015, impunity, persecution and torture". REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A man walks with a kite in front of national guards during a march against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. The words on the kite read: "Feb 12, 2014-2015, impunity, persecution and torture". REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
A man walks with a kite in front of national guards during a march against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. The words on the kite read: "Feb 12, 2014-2015, impunity, persecution and torture". REUTERS/Jorge Silva
10 / 11
A woman protests in front of national guards during a march against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A woman protests in front of national guards during a march against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
A woman protests in front of national guards during a march against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
11 / 11
