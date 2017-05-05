Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
An opposition supporter runs after a tear gas canister during clashes with security forces at a protest against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A riot police officer fires tear gas at opposition supporters during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Riot police take position while clashing with opposition supporters during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Lilian Tintori (L), wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, stands in front of Venezuelan National Guards looking for information about her husband outside the military prison of Ramo Verde, in Los Teques, Venezuela May 4, 2017....more
Opposition supporters clash with riot police while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An opposition supporter throws back a tear gas canister during clashes with security forces at a protest against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An opposition supporter uses a slingshot while clashing with riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An opposition supporter clashes with riot police while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters show a shotgun that they snatched from riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators fall on the ground after being hit by a riot police armoured vehicle while clashing with the riot police during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Opposition supporters clash with riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Riot police take position while clashing with opposition supporters rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters try to remove tear gas, while clashing with riot police, during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters stand in front of a fire during clashes with riot police at a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters clash with riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An injured opposition supporter is helped by others while clashing with riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters clash with riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Riot police fire tear gas while clashing with opposition supporters rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An injured opposition supporter is helped by others while clashing with riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An opposition supporter throws a petrol bomb while clashing with riot police, during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters clash with riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An opposition supporter rallies against President Nicolas Maduro, carrying a sign that reads, "I want peace and not more tear gas", in Caracas, Venezuela May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Demonstrators clash with a riot police armored car during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator prepares to throw a molotov cocktail during clashes with riot police while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator wears a homemade gas mask during rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrator affected by tear gas reacts while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators throw stones during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A demonstrator holds a sign that reads 'Maduro dictator' at a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An injured opposition supporter is helped during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrator fires a homemade mortar during rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Riot police officers react to fire during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Demonstrators use a giant slingshot during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Volunteers, members of a primary care response team, kneel behind a tree during clashes with security forces at a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
