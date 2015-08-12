Unusual eats
A Cambodian child poses with rats he skinned after catching them in a rice field in Takeo province, south of Phnom Penh, August 11, 2015. The many children catching rats in this area say these rodents have become an increasingly popular free food in...more
A man holds up a pack of macarons containing dehydrated insects at the Micronutris plant in Saint Orens de Gameville, southwestern France, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A man eats a part of an Uromastyx lizard, also known as a dabb lizard, in a desert near Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
A cupcake made of insects is seen at the University of Wageningen, Netherlands, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
A woman poses with a locust on her tongue at a discovery lunch in Brussels, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A raw blood dish is displayed with cooked entrails at a restaurant in Hanoi, Vietnam, April 28, 2009. REUTERS/Kham
Locusts and worms are seen on a spoon after being cooked with olive oil for a discovery lunch in Brussels September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Hard-boiled eggs cooked in boys' urine lie inside a pot for sale in Dongyang, Zhejiang province, China, March 26, 2012. The eggs are a springtime snack favored by local residents in the coastal province. REUTERS/Aly Song
A vendor (C) cuts slaughtered dogs for sale at his roadside stall in Duong Noi village, outside Hanoi, December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Kham
Dog meat or "Dan go gi" in North Korean expression, is placed on a table at a famous restaurant in Pyongyang, November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
A boy displays boiled rats for sale on the main highway in Malawi's capital Lilongwe June 20, 2009. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A typical dish in ant sauce is seen in the restaurant Color de Hormiga in Barichara May 19, 2009. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Bertha Piranes drops a skinned frog into a blender to make a drink at a market in San Juan de Lurigancho, Lima, August 16, 2006. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo (PERU)
Two snakes are seen inside their compartment in wooden cupboards labelled "Poisonous Snakes", at a snake soup store in Hong Kong January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A chef prepares a cobra meat burger at a Chinese restaurant in the ancient city of Yogyakarta April 1, 2011. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo
Mealworm quiches are seen at the Rijn IJssel school for chefs in Wageningen, Netherlands January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
An Andean woman cooks 'cuy', or guinea pigs, during a guinea pig festival in Huacho, northern Lima, July 20, 2008. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A man smokes bush meat at the bush meat market of Yopougon in Abidjan, Ivory Coast May 12, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer
A visitor eats a fried scorpion at the Longhua temple fair during the May Day holiday in Shanghai May 7,2007. REUTERS/Aly Song
A chef cooks field rats at a wild game restaurant in Guangzhou, January 5, 2004. REUTERS/China Photo
Human breast milk is seen in the refrigerator of chef Daniel Angerer at their apartment in New York, March 10, 2010. Angerer has used the excess breast milk of his wife Lori Mason to make cheese at their apartment. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Chef Daniel Angerer goes through the steps of making cheese out of breast milk at his apartment in New York March 10, 2010. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A boy from New York's Public School 7 from the Bronx holds an hors d'oeuvre prepared with an insect, before eating it at New York's Museum of Natural History, April 20, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man slaughters snake at a restaurant at Le Mat, dubbed "Snake Village", some 10 km (6 miles) east of Hanoi May 9, 2007. REUTERS/Kham
Ai Baorong, who raises flies and yellow mealworms, tastes maggots to check their quality, at her small farm in Jiyang County, east China's Shandong province April 11, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer
Liberal leader Michael Ignatieff eats a seal meat appetizer during an event to mark the first time seal meat is served in the parliamentary restaurant on Parliament Hill in Ottawa March 10, 2010. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A caramelized locust is used to decorate a cake made of insects at the University of Wageningen, Netherlands, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
A vendor selling deep-fried spiders poses with a spider as she waits for customers at bus station at Skun, Kampong Cham province, east of Phnom Penh March 14 ,2009. REUTERS/Chor Sokunthea
Leonardo Lima da Silva, 17, offers for sale to passing vehicles an armadillo that he and his brother hunted down to earn some cash, near Maraba in the Brazilian Amazon region, August 18, 2009. REUTERS/Paulo Santos
