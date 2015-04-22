Edition:
Unusual pets

Zhu Roumeng kisses with her pet pig Wuhua at her house in Beijing April 22, 2015. Zhu has raised the female pig, which weighs around 85 kilogram, for the last three and a half years, and they've recently become an internet sensation after she posted her selfies with her pet pig on China's microblogging sites. Her surname 'Zhu' sounds exactly like the Mandarin word for 'pig', as such it sparked her love of pigs as a child, Zhu said. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Cyrus Fakroddin and his pet goat Cocoa take a taxi ride in New York, April 7, 2012. Cocoa is an Alpine Pygmy mixed goat who lives with its owner Fakroddin in Summit, New Jersey. They frequently take trips into Manhattan to enjoy the city. Fakroddin raised Cocoa since she was 2 months old and treats her like a human. "She doesn't like goats, she doesn't like farms, she likes the people and the city." Fakroddin said. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2012
A man poses with a hyena along a street in Lagos, Nigeria November 4, 2008. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2008
The grandson of Palestinian refugee Saad Eldeen Al-Jamal watches as his grandfather sits with his African two lion cubs outside his house at Al-Shabora refugee camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip March 19, 2015. It's believed the parents of the cubs were smuggled into Gaza through a tunnel along the border with Egypt nearly three years ago. His family has named the female cub Mona, an Arab name, while the male lion was named Alex. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
A man reads a book as his pony waits nearby, in central of Slaviansk, Ukraine April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Saturday, April 26, 2014
A boy rests his pet pigeon on his head as he plays with it in a slum in Mumbai, India April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, April 28, 2014
A contestant skis with his pet duck during a skiing with pets competition at a ski resort in Sanmenxia, Henan province, China January 12, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2014
A man carries his pet iguana on his shoulder in Taipei, Taiwan April 24, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2010
A man pulls his camel as he sits in an auto rickshaw during a dust storm in Ahmedabad, India March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
A pet bear sits among residents who escaped to higher ground from their flooded village in the Tando Allahyar district, Sindh province, Pakistan September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2011
Zukhro, an employee of the city zoo, walks with Vadik, an 18-month-old male lion, at the zoo in Dushanbe, Tajikistan January 20, 2011. Employees take the lion from its cage for a walk on the zoo grounds two times a week while holding a piece of meat to keep Vadik's attention. REUTERS/Nozim Kalandarov

Reuters / Thursday, January 20, 2011
Resident Chris Roland walks his pet turtles Cindy (L) and Kuka up Madison Avenue in the Upper East Side of Manhattan, New York September 4, 2014. Roland has had the turtles for years and walks them daily, he said. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, September 05, 2014
A three-year old llama Socke lies in a dining room in Muelheim, Germany January 14, 2009. Socke has lived in the home of her owner Nicole Doepper since birth, when it was injured by other animals and had a leg amputated. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2009
A young woman reacts as Mark attempts to put his pet, a seven-year-old boa constrictor snake named Gator, around her neck in Vancouver, British Columbia August 13, 2013. Reluctant at first, the woman eventually agreed so friends could take a picture. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Reuters / Wednesday, August 14, 2013
Three-year-old boy Oeun Sambat hugs his best friend, a four-meter (13.1 feet) long female python named Chamreun or 'Lucky' in the village of Sit Tbow, Cambodia on May 18, 2003. REUTERS/Chor Sokunthea

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2009
Julian, a pet red howler monkey, uses the toilet in La Pintada, Antioquia province, Colombia February 12, 2007. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2007
A couple take their pet rabbit for a walk on the South Bank of the River Thames in London, England July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2012
Vadim Veligurov, 12, walks with Abi, a wild sparrow, near his grandmother's house in Minusinsk, Siberia, Russia August 22, 2013. Veligurov found and brought the lost female baby bird to his grandmother's house, where he was spending the summer vacation. The rescued sparrow, which was named Abi, didn't fly away and since then has spent most her time with Veligurov, who treats Abi as his friend. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2013
Oui the frog sits on a miniature motorcycle in Pattaya, Thailand January 10, 2008. Tongsai Bamrungthai, the frog's owner, says Oui loves playing with human toys and posing for photographs. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2008
A girl walks with her pet monkey on a promenade along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, March 05, 2012
