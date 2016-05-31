Edition:
Uproar over gorilla shooting

Flowers lay around a bronze statue of a gorilla and her baby outside the Cincinnati Zoo's Gorilla World exhibit, two days after a boy tumbled into its moat and officials were forced to kill Harambe, a 17-year-old Western lowland silverback gorilla, in Cincinnati, Ohio, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/William Philpott

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
Harambe is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by Cincinnati Zoo. REUTERS/Cincinnati Zoo/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
Thane Maynard, Executive Director of the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens, speaks to reporters in Cincinnati, Ohio, May 30, 2016. The director of the Cincinnati Zoo said that a three-foot (one-meter) barrier around the gorilla enclosure was adequate, even though a 4-year-old boy was able to climb over it and fall in, forcing zookeepers to shoot the ape dead after it grabbed him and dragged him around. REUTERS/William Philpott

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
People attend a vigil outside the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens, May 30, 2016. The death of Harambe outraged animal lovers, about 20 of whom staged a vigil outside the zoo. More than 200,000 people signed online petitions on Change.org to protest the shooting, some demanding "Justice for Harambe" and urging police to hold the child's parents accountable. REUTERS/William Philpott

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
A mother and her child visit a bronze statue of a gorilla outside the Cincinnati Zoo's Gorilla World exhibit, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/William Philpott

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
People attend a vigil outside the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/William Philpott

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
Thane Maynard, Executive Director of the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens, speaks to reporters, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/William Philpott

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
The entrance to the the Cincinnati Zoo's Gorilla World exhibit is closed, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/William Philpott

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
People attend a vigil outside the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/William Philpott

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
Thane Maynard, Executive Director of the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens, speaks to reporters, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/William Philpott

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
A person places a photo on a memorial during a vigil outside the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/William Philpott

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
