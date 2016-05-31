Uproar over gorilla shooting
Flowers lay around a bronze statue of a gorilla and her baby outside the Cincinnati Zoo's Gorilla World exhibit, two days after a boy tumbled into its moat and officials were forced to kill Harambe, a 17-year-old Western lowland silverback gorilla,...more
Harambe is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by Cincinnati Zoo. REUTERS/Cincinnati Zoo/Handout via Reuters
Thane Maynard, Executive Director of the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens, speaks to reporters in Cincinnati, Ohio, May 30, 2016. The director of the Cincinnati Zoo said that a three-foot (one-meter) barrier around the gorilla enclosure was...more
People attend a vigil outside the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens, May 30, 2016. The death of Harambe outraged animal lovers, about 20 of whom staged a vigil outside the zoo. More than 200,000 people signed online petitions on Change.org to...more
A mother and her child visit a bronze statue of a gorilla outside the Cincinnati Zoo's Gorilla World exhibit, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/William Philpott
People attend a vigil outside the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/William Philpott
Thane Maynard, Executive Director of the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens, speaks to reporters, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/William Philpott
The entrance to the the Cincinnati Zoo's Gorilla World exhibit is closed, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/William Philpott
People attend a vigil outside the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/William Philpott
Thane Maynard, Executive Director of the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens, speaks to reporters, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/William Philpott
A person places a photo on a memorial during a vigil outside the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/William Philpott
