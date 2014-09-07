Upsets during U.S. Open semi-final
Marin Cilic of Croatia celebrates after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in their semi-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Marin Cilic of Croatia runs down a return to Roger Federer of Switzerland during their semi-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Roger Federer of Switzerland flattens the ball with his racquet as he returns to Marin Cilic of Croatia during their semi-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Marin Cilic of Croatia reaches for a return to Roger Federer of Switzerland during their semi-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Roger Federer of Switzerland serves to Marin Cilic of Croatia during their semi-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Marin Cilic of Croatia reaches for a return to Roger Federer of Switzerland during their semi-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Roger Federer of Switzerland reacts after a missed point against Marin Cilic of Croatia during their semi-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Marin Cilic of Croatia serves to Roger Federer of Switzerland during their semi-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Marin Cilic of Croatia and Roger Federer of Switzerland embrace after Cilic won their semi-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Kei Nishikori of Japan celebrates after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their semi-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts to a missed point against Kei Nishikori of Japan during their semi-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Kei Nishikori of Japan hits a return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their semi-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reaches for a return to Kei Nishikori of Japan during their semi-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a return to Kei Nishikori of Japan during their semi-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Kei Nishikori of Japan reaches for a return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their semi-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Kei Nishikori of Japan hits a return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their semi-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a return to Kei Nishikori of Japan during their semi-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Kei Nishikori of Japan reaches for a return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their semi-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Kei Nishikori of Japan shakes hands with Novak Djokovic of Serbia after defeating him in their semi-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
