Pictures | Fri May 2, 2014 | 2:35pm IST

Upside down in China

<p>A tourist jumps inside an upside-down house at Fengjing Ancient Town, Jinshan District, south of Shanghai, May 1, 2014. The upside-down house was built as a tourist attraction using everyday household items and furniture. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

<p>Tourists visit an upside-down house at Fengjing Ancient Town, Jinshan District, south of Shanghai, May 1, 2014. The upside-down house was built as a tourist attraction using everyday household items and furniture. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

<p>A woman poses for a photo inside an upside-down house at Fengjing Ancient Town, Jinshan District, south of Shanghai, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

<p>Tourists visit an upside-down house at Fengjing Ancient Town, Jinshan District, south of Shanghai, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

<p>Tourists visit an upside-down house at Fengjing Ancient Town, Jinshan District, south of Shanghai, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

